Let’s say you get a call in the middle of the night from a neighbor. We’ll call her Betty.

Betty is an elderly woman who lives alone. You’ve known Betty for many years and consider her a friend. Betty’s message is one you’ve heard before — “I’ve fallen and I can’t get up.” You throw on some clothes and head to Betty’s house, a short distance down the street. The front door is locked but you find the key where you (and most practicing burglars) first choose to look — under the door mat.

You find Betty in an awkward position, on the floor of a hallway outside her bedroom. Betty is not exactly svelte. With some difficulty, you first roll her onto her back. You then put your hands under her shoulders and begin to tug. You make modest progress, but you can tell it’s hurting Betty. You go slow. Betty tries to help but she has no strength.

On your first attempt to lift her onto her bed, you lose your grip and she falls back onto the floor. You are finally able to get her onto the bed and place her in what looks like a comfortable position. This entire procedure has taken you 20 minutes and, all the while, Betty’s dog, a small beagle mix named Argus, has been watching, looking distressed and whimpering.

You put Argus on the bed with Betty and then call the after-hours nurse at her primary care doctor’s office. By now, it’s clear Betty is in a great deal of pain. Your instructions from the nurse are to call 911 and have Betty delivered by ambulance to the nearest hospital emergency room. Betty has told you many times “no ambulances” but you tell her the ambulance won’t use flashing lights or a siren, so it will be OK.

After the ambulance arrives and Betty is safely on board, you give Argus some breakfast and tell him you’ll be back later to check on him. You then head home to take a shower and get ready for work. In the afternoon, you call Betty’s doctor’s office. The report is not good: two fractured lumbar vertebrae, four cracked ribs and a torn rotator cuff. She’ll need a couple of surgeries and a long period of recovery. Betty’s injuries, you are told, were most likely caused by your efforts at moving her.

Your next unwelcome Betty-related surprise comes two weeks later when a process server finds you leaving your office and hands you a summons and complaint. Betty, through her children acting as “best friends,” has sued you for negligence, seeking damages for medical bills, pain and suffering, emotional stress, inconvenience and loss of enjoyment of life. Can this really happen, you ask? The answer, like many things legal, is — maybe. (As lawyers often tell their clients, no good deed shall go unpunished.)

Colorado, like most states, has a “good Samaritan” statute, which basically says that a person who renders emergency care, without compensation, at the place of an accident will not be liable for acts or omissions made in good faith as a result of the accident. So will this statute resolve the claim against you? Possibly. A judge, relying on this statute, might throw out the lawsuit on a motion and without need for a trial. But, looking at the weasel words in the statute, a judge might also decide a jury needs to decide whether this was an “accident” and whether what you were doing was rendering “emergency care.”

This would mean there needs to be a trial, down the road a bit, when the legal system has time to fit you into its schedule, and in which your conduct might be evaluated under the normal test of civil liability for negligence — reasonable conduct under the circumstances — rather than good faith.

The good news here is that the liability protection you have under your homeowner’s or renter’s insurance policy should cover this claim. What you therefore need to do is promptly notify your insurance company that you’ve been sued and follow the instructions of the lawyer the insurance company will hire (and pay for) to represent you in the lawsuit.

Jim Flynn is a business columnist. He is of counsel with the Colorado Springs firm Flynn & Wright LLC. He can be contacted at moneylaw@jtflynn.com.