The Federal Trade Commission is a large (1,000-plus employees) federal agency that’s been in existence since 1914. Its mission is to protect the public from deceptive business practices and unfair methods of competition.

One thing the FTC does in support of this mission is to issue trade regulation rules. Sometimes it issues a rule because Congress ordered it to do so. Sometimes it issues a rule on its own initiative, having decided this was necessary to protect consumers from a peril of the marketplace. In all events, these trade regulation rules have the same force and effect as laws created by Congress.

The list of FTC trade regulation rules is long. As a sampling, there are rules dealing with telemarketing, home solicitation sales, insulation R-ratings, fuel economy advertising, funeral industry practices, wool products labeling, financial privacy and used cars.

One of these rules is commonly known as the “Eyeglass Rule,” although it’s officially named the “Ophthalmic Practice Rules.” It’s been around in one form or another since 1978. The rule came into existence because some ophthalmologists and optometrists were engaging in business practices intended to link getting an eyeglasses prescription with purchasing glasses. These practices included refusing to provide a patient with his or her prescription unless the patient paid an extra fee or signed an agreement promising to purchase eyewear only from the doctor.

Another tactic was to require patients, as a condition to receiving their prescription, to agree to a waiver of liability with regard to the accuracy of the prescription and/or the quality of glasses purchased from a vendor other than the prescribing doctor. This strategy was intended to cause patients to conclude glasses purchased elsewhere would be inferior.

The Eyeglass Rule addressed these issues by requiring ophthalmologists and optometrists to give their patients a copy of their prescription immediately after completing an examination giving rise to the prescription. Also, there could be no extra charge for a copy of the prescription and providing a prescription could not be coupled with any kind of liability limitation or disclaimer.

Then, in 2002, after Congress had passed the Fairness to Contact Lens Consumers Act, the FTC came up with a trade regulation rule dealing with contact lens. Under this rule, patients are again to immediately and unconditionally receive a copy of their prescription following a lens fitting procedure. But, unlike the Eyeglass Rule, the Contact Lens Rule requires confirmation from the patient that a prescription has in fact been received; authorizes digital delivery of a prescription and confirmation of its receipt; and requires sellers of contact lens to obtain and verify a prescription before selling a product.

Presently, the FTC is back at the drawing board going through the steps necessary to amend the Eyeglass Rule. This latest regulatory push is based in part on reports the FTC has received that compliance with the Eyeglass Rule is not what it should be, and that patients still don’t seem to know they have an unconditional right to receive their prescription as soon as it is created by their doctor. The amended rule, in an effort to be consistent with the Contact Lens Rule, is likely to add a confirmation of receipt requirement and authorize patients to receive their prescription, and confirm its receipt, digitally.

Unlike the Contact Lens Rule, however, the amended Eyeglass Rule is not going to regulate eyeglass sellers. This, the FTC says, is a regulatory matter best left to the individual states.

Not surprisingly, some people (and there are lots of them) who make money selling eyeglasses have opposed the Eyeglass Rule since its inception and they are now objecting to the FTC’s proposed amendments to the rule. These people would like the rule to just go away.

Jim Flynn is a business columnist. He is of counsel with the Colorado Springs firm Flynn & Wright LLC. He can be contacted at moneylaw@jtflynn.com.