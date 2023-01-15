On Jan. 5, the Federal Trade Commission announced a proposed new rule greatly limiting noncompetition agreements in employment contracts.
A noncompetition agreement, also known as a noncompetition covenant, is any provision in an employment contract restricting the ability of an employee to seek or accept employment elsewhere in possible competition with an existing employer. Per the FTC, noncompetition agreements suppress wages, hamper innovation and block entrepreneurs from starting new businesses. And, in the opinion of the FTC, they constitute an unfair method of competition in violation of the Federal Trade Commission Act.
The FTC’s point of view about noncompetition covenants is, of course, hotly disputed. Employers argue they need them in order to invest in employee recruitment and training, and to protect proprietary products, services and business practices.
The FTC’s proposed rule would apply to independent contractors as well as employees, and it would have a retroactive effect. Employers would be required to rescind existing noncompetition agreements and notify employees in writing that they are no longer bound by the agreements.
The FTC’s proposed rule would supersede inconsistent state laws. However, state laws offering greater protection would remain in effect. Colorado has had a law on the books for many years limiting the use of noncompetition covenants and last year the Legislature gave this law a makeover. The Colorado law, as amended, says covenants restricting competition are unenforceable, except in a narrow range of circumstances. Those circumstances include a contract for the sale of a business and a contract with a highly compensated employee (based on a federal standard of “highly compensated”), provided the covenant’s purpose is to protect trade secrets. Covenants against soliciting customers are allowed for employees whose compensation is 60% or more of the highly compensated threshold and are intended to protect trade secrets. (As with the Colorado law, the FTC’s proposed rule would allow noncompetition covenants as part of the sale of a business.)
The Colorado statute permits employers to contract with an employee for the prorated recovery of training expenses if the employee leaves before two years. And, there is a special provision applicable to physicians. A medical provider cannot prohibit a physician from leaving and going into competition, the theory being that patients should be able to follow their doctor wherever he or she may go. However, a medical provider can require a physician to agree to pay reasonable damages if the physician jumps ship and competes.
Also, judicial decisions have expanded the scope of the Colorado statute to cover independent contractors. A leading case here is Nutting v. RAM Southwest, dealing with a contract between two businesses purporting to restrict competition in the sale of artificial vampire fangs. The U.S. District Court for the District of Colorado held the agreement unenforceable under Colorado’s noncompetition covenant statute.
Even when a noncompetition agreement fits into an exception, it must be reasonable, both as to duration and geography. Thus, although a two-year restriction limited to a 100-mile radius might work, a 30-year restriction covering the entire Northern Hemisphere would not.
The FTC rule is now in a 60-day comment period, after which a final rule will be issued. Noncompetition covenants are, and will remain, a complicated and confusing area of law, and anyone dealing with a noncompetition covenant issue is well advised to get help from an employment law specialist.
