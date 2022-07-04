When Congress passed the Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act in 2010, it created an agency, officially named the Bureau of Consumer Financial Protection but now generally known as the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB). In the 2010 act, Congress gave numerous consumer protection responsibilities to the CFPB that were previously held by the Federal Trade Commission. However, the FTC lobbied long and hard to stay in the consumer protection business.
So we ended up with two high-powered government agencies sharing consumer protection turf. How these agencies decide who does what is, as best I can tell, a secretive process that goes on behind closed doors. In any event, on June 23, the FTC announced it was moving onto a mostly new (for it) and guaranteed-to-be-contentious regulatory playing field — automobile sales and automobile dealerships.
By way of background, the FTC largely conducts its consumer protection business by creating “trade regulation rules.” There are dozens of these(including the Wool Products Labeling Rule and the Contact Lens Rule). Trade regulation rules have the same effect as a law passed by Congress. That’s because Congress has delegated lawmaking authority to the agency.
The rule being proposed here is called the Motor Vehicle Dealers Trade Regulation Rule and it covers a long list of what the FTC has decided are unfair and deceptive practices lurking about in the sale and financing of new and used motor vehicles.
The rule notice of proposed rulemaking for this rule makes for interesting reading. It sets out in great detail how some motor vehicle dealers have learned to increase profits by baffling consumers. With a little clicking around, you can find the notice of proposed rulemaking, and the proposed rule itself, at the FTC’s website, ftc.gov. The notice is 126 pages long, including 14 pages dealing with the federal Paperwork Reduction Act. The notice points out that the FTC, the CFPB and attorney generals from numerous states have been trying for at least a decade to rein in abusive behavior by car dealers — the FTC says there are 46,525 of them — but, nonetheless, “the length and complexity of motor vehicle transactions has created an environment that is ripe for deceptive or unfair conduct.”
In addition to honesty in pricing, one area of focus in the proposed new rule is what the FTC calls “dealer add-ons.” These are the things the finance person at the dealership tries to sell you at the end of your transaction, when you’re exhausted, are no longer thinking clearly, just want to get your vehicle and go home, and that may have no actual value. (By way of example, the FTC cites the sale of nitrogen to inflate tires, where no more nitrogen is used than comes with plain old air, and rust proofing, which has not shown any material deterrent effect on rust.).
One of the five FTC commissioners, Christine Wilson, voted against proceeding with this rulemaking. She said rulemaking procedures by the FTC, in addition to taking years to complete, “tend to create market distortions that stifle innovation, increase costs and prices, and ultimately harm consumers.” The other four commissioners, however, voted to march on, concluding that the proposed new rule is necessary to protect consumers against motor vehicle dealer abuse.
What happens next is a comment period wherein the FTC will receive input on its proposal from multiple stakeholders. These comments will be evaluated and the FTC will then decide whether to abandon the project or issue a final rule, with amendments to the original proposed rule reflecting the comments the FTC has received.