Let’s say you’re planning a major purchase of furniture; you have in mind a store you think will meet your needs; and you’d like to know who owns the store.
Well, good luck finding that information. Companies operating a business in Colorado, whether chartered in this state or elsewhere, must register with the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office and file annual reports. However, these filings are not required to, and usually don’t, provide ownership information.
The two most common forms of business ownership are corporations and limited liability companies (LLCs). Corporations will file “articles of incorporation” and LLC’s will file “articles of organization,” but ownership information will not appear in these documents.
Nonetheless, the place to start a search for ownership information should be the Colorado secretary of state’s website, sos.state.co.us, where there is a business search tool. Using that tool, you might just find clues about ownership from the name of a registered agent or a person responsible for filing a document. Most likely, however, you’ll have to look elsewhere.
One source, if the entity you’re interested in owns real estate, might be the county assessor’s real estate records.
Real estate ownership and business entity ownership will often overlap and the records of the assessor might provide you with the information you’re looking for. Or the assessor’s database might lead you to documents recorded with the county clerk and recorder’s office, where there could be ownership clues such as a recorded “statement of authority” showing who has authority to act on the part of a business entity when buying or selling real estate. This person could be the business owner.
Also, if you’re dealing with a business that requires a license to operate, there might be ownership information at the Department of Regulatory Agencies (dora.colorado.gov) or at a city or county office. Liquor license applications, in particular, will contain detailed ownership information.
The reality, however, is that people who want to hide their ownership interest in a business can, with little effort, succeed in that objective. In that regard, in the world of commerce, it is not uncommon to find multiple layers of ownership intended to cover tracks. Thus, for example, XYZ Inc., a Colorado corporation, might be owned by ABC Inc., a Nevada corporation, which might be owned by RST LLC, a Delaware limited liability company, the ownership of which will not be disclosed.
The ease with which business entities can hide ownership information sets the stage for criminal activity, such as money laundering or drug trafficking or tax evasion, and this has frustrated law enforcement agencies for a long time. (A former investigator for the Department of the Treasury described tracking down people whose criminal activity is obscured by entity ownership as a “multimillion dollar game of whack-a-mole.”)
Law enforcement agencies will soon receive help on this front from a law passed by Congress last year called the Corporate Transparency Act. In the backdoor manner in which Congress sometimes does things, the Corporate Transparency Act was bolted on to the National Defense Authorization Act, which was vetoed by President Donald Trump but with the veto overridden on New Year’s Day.
Under this law, shell companies having no actual business activity will be required to provide the names of their owners or face significant penalties, including jail time. The information obtained will be stored in a confidential database accessible to federal law enforcement agencies and financial institutions, but not the public.
Jim Flynn is with the Colorado Springs firm of Flynn & Wright LLC. Email: moneylaw@jtflynn.com.