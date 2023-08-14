Every so often, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau sues a consumer financial services company it thinks has engaged in unfair practices in violation of the Consumer Financial Protection Act. (This statute is part of the multi-hundred page financial services industry reform legislation passed by Congress in 2010, the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act.)

When the bureau files one of these lawsuits, it widely publicizes the event as a warning shot across the bow of an industry that the federal agency has found to be problematic and in need of a scolding.

Along these lines, the bureau filed a lawsuit Aug. 2 in the federal District Court for the Northern District of Georgia against USASF Servicing. The company, headquartered in Lawrenceville, Ga., provided financing to people acquiring a vehicle from an affiliated company, U.S. Auto Sales. That company was a buy-here/finance-here dealership having multiple locations in the southeast.

The complaint in the lawsuit includes a long list of sins adversely affecting people who financed a vehicle at USASF. This included, on numerous occasions, wrongfully activating a starter-interrupter device installed in a vehicle. This device allowed USASF to first send a warning notice in the form of 10 seconds of irritating beeping to tell a borrower that a payment was delinquent.

If that didn’t get the borrower’s attention, USASF actually would disable the ignition, stranding the borrower wherever he or she was at the time. The complaint also says USASF repossessed vehicles when it had no right to do so, including vehicles of active duty military in violation of the Servicemembers Civil Relief Act.

The bureau's complaint additionally says USASF was involved in the double billing of premiums for something called “collateral protection insurance,” which provides part payment of a vehicle loan in a circumstance where the borrower does not have (or has inadequate) collision and comprehensive insurance coverage.

The complaint also says USASF wrongfully withheld refunds of premiums borrowers had paid for guaranteed asset protection insurance, an insurance product that comes into play when the payoff of a loan after a theft, accident or act of nature exceeds the value of the vehicle. (These insurance products are included on the list of things the dealership finance manager tries to sell a customer before the customer can leave the dealership and drive away in the vehicle being purchased.)

Finally, the bureau's complaint says USASF sometimes misapplied payments, resulting in additional interest charged to borrowers.

The bureau's lawsuit sought an injunction to prohibit further wrongful conduct on the part of USASF. The bureau also sought monetary damages in an amount equal to the damages incurred by USASF’s borrowers; a civil fine; and an award of its costs of suit.

USASF has said the problems alleged by the bureau in its lawsuit were not intentional and resulted from programming errors, systems errors and, well, human errors.

Most lawsuits of this kind brought by the bureau result in a settlement. In large part, that’s because, although the bureau has its own in-house lawyers to pursue these matters, the defendants must hire and pay for outside counsel, which greatly encourages settlement.

Jim Flynn is a business columnist. He's with the Colorado Springs firm Flynn & Wright and can be contacted at [email protected].