The administration of an estate in Colorado is a logical and efficient process. Nonetheless, it can still take many months to complete. In the meantime, the family of a decedent may need money to pay the mortgage, put gas in the car, and buy groceries.
To address this, the Colorado Probate Code provides for something called the “family allowance.” It can get complicated, but the basics go like this: The allowance permits a surviving spouse, minor children the decedent was legally obligated to support and other children the decedent was in fact supporting (including adult children) to receive money out of an estate while that estate is still ongoing. The amount must be reasonable and the allowance can only be paid for one year if the estate does not have enough money to satisfy all creditor claims. The allowance is paid to the surviving spouse or, if there is no surviving spouse, to the children or someone having care and custody of the children.
The family allowance is capped at $35,000 a year. This can be paid in a lump sum or in installments. The Colorado Department of Revenue is required to adjust the amount for inflation each February.
The family allowance takes priority over claims of unsecured creditors. If there isn’t enough money left in the estate to pay the claims of unsecured creditors, too bad for them. However, claims of secured creditors (those with collateral), claims for administration costs and last-remains expenses (burial, cremation) have priority over the family allowance.
Someone receiving a family allowance doesn’t have to credit it against any other distribution from the estate. For example, if a will says the decedent’s spouse is to receive $200,000 after all priority claims have been paid, and the spouse has already received a family allowance, the decedent’s spouse is still entitled to the $200,000.
In November, the Colorado Court of Appeals overturned a contrary probate court decision and ruled that a surviving spouse is entitled to a family allowance — even though there is no “family.” In this case, the Estate of Dowdy, the decedent (Alvin) had a whole bunch of kids, but they were all adults.
So he no longer had an obligation to support them and was not supporting them. Therefore, the surviving spouse (Mary) walked away with the entire family allowance, didn’t have to share it with anyone, and didn’t have to credit the amount against other amounts coming to her from the estate.
A surviving spouse or, if there is none, dependent children can pull additional amounts out of an estate during administration if the estate has property exempt from claims of creditors. This goes by the name of the “exempt property allowance” and also is capped at $35,000.
Jim Flynn is with the Colorado Springs firm of Flynn & Wright LLC; moneylaw@jtflynn.com.
