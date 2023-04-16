In February, the U.S. Department of Justice announced the settlement of a significant False Claims Act lawsuit brought against Dr. James Luketich, the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center and University of Pittsburgh Physicians. The case stemmed from allegations of improper Medicare and Medicaid billings for surgeries performed by Dr. Luketich.

But before I tell you more about the allegations leading up to this case, let me tell you a few things about the False Claims Act.

The False Claims Act makes it illegal for anyone to defraud the federal government. The act allows someone assisting the government in successfully pursuing a claim to receive a portion of the amount recovered, with the final percentage based on “the extent to which the person substantially contributed to the prosecution of the action.” Under the act, a whistleblower can receive 15% to 30% of what the government recovers.

To share in a recovery, a whistleblower must sue the alleged defrauder in the name of the government agency that has been defrauded. What usually happens next is the U.S. Attorney’s Office picks up the baton and charges ahead with the lawsuit. The whistleblower can then sit back and watch, hoping for a payday. If the government declines to intervene, the whistleblower can still continue with the lawsuit.

The idea of a reward for people who deliver information about fraud on the government goes back to Old England, where the term “qui tam” came to refer to an action brought by a whistleblower against someone who defrauded the king. “Qui tam” comes from a longer Latin phrase meaning “he sues in this matter for the king as well as himself” and whistleblower lawsuits are still referred to as “qui tam” actions.

Back to Luketich. He was (and apparently still is) the chair of the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center’s Department of Cardiothoracic Surgery. The allegation leading to the lawsuit against him is that he was performing — and billing for — multiple (up to three) complex surgeries at the same time. Per the U.S. Attorney’s Office, he would move from one operating room to the next, causing patients to endure hours of unnecessary anesthesia and increasing the risk of surgical complications. The whistleblower was Dr. Jonathan D’Cunha, a former doctor at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center.

As is typical in such matters, under the terms of the settlement, none of the defendants has admitted wrongdoing. However, they have agreed to pay $8.5 million as a fine or damages.

They also have agreed to put in place monitoring procedures — a “corrective action plan” — to be sure there are no repeats of these practices.

The defendants in this case were legally outmanned. The allegations against them were investigated by the U.S. Attorney’s Office, the Department of Health and Human Services, the FBI, the Internal Revenue Service, the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Department of Veterans Affairs, the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s office and, to be sure no stone was left unturned, the Department of Defense.

Jim Flynn is a business columnist. He is with the Colorado Springs firm Flynn & Wright LLC. He can be contacted at moneylaw@jtflynn.com.