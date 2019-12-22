Although my home is far from any body of water, for the past few years I have purchased flood insurance. My concern has been the potential for a torrential rainstorm parked directly over my property and not wanting to move.
But for next year, the annual premium for the coverage I have had ($100,000 for the dwelling, $40,000 for its contents) is increasing 400%-plus, from $385 to $1,636. I have therefore decided to drop the insurance and take my chances with Mother Nature.
So what’s behind this rate increase? Well, it seems a revised Federal Emergency Management Agency flood map went into effect December 2018 and put my property into a new category — a flood hazard area known as Zone D. Zone D is used for areas where there are “possible but undetermined flood hazards, as no analysis of flood hazards has been conducted.” (There may be meteorology work here, but it also occurred to me Zone D could be a revenue enhancing strategy for an agency that itself is under water.)
If you’re new to the murky world of flood insurance, the basics go like this. We have had a national flood insurance program subsidized by taxpayers since 1968. Although the program is administered by FEMA, the insurance itself is sold by private companies. However, FEMA sets the terms, with premiums based on several property-specific factors. Flood insurance is only available where a local government agency has agreed to abide by FEMA risk management rules. According to FEMA, this includes the entire Pikes Peak region, with the exception (don’t ask me why) of Hugo.
People who live in areas designated by FEMA as having a high risk of flooding and who have a mortgage are required to have flood insurance. They receive a “standard” policy providing coverage for their dwelling in an amount determined by their lender. They set their own coverage amount for contents. In areas where FEMA considers the risk of flooding low to moderate, flood insurance is optional. There, a “preferred risk” policy with somewhat lower premiums is available. Under a preferred risk policy, the property owner selects the amount of both the dwelling coverage and the contents coverage.
For people for whom flood insurance is optional, it’s important to remember two things. First, homeowner’s insurance doesn’t cover damage to your dwelling or its contents caused by flood. Second, floods don’t always involve bodies of water overflowing their banks. They can be caused by heavy rain, mudslides or snowmelt.
A good place to learn the basics of flood insurance is a FEMA website, www.floodsmart.gov. You’ll then want to talk with someone at your insurance company who knows about this product and can tell you what it covers and what it costs.
