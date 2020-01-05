Real estate law, which some lawyers view as stodgy and boring, is nonetheless capable of innovation. Take, for example, the condominium. Just as modern-day lawyers would have difficulty understanding fiefdoms and hereditaments, lawyers a few centuries back would find the concept of a condominium baffling. (Some of us still do.)
When you buy a condominium unit, what you get is exclusive ownership of a specific space — the area within a box consisting of walls, floor and ceiling contained in a building. You also receive ownership of an undivided interest, along with all the other unit owners, in what are called the common elements. The common elements are the land and the building(s) that, together, make up the condominium project.
The common elements are, in turn, divided into general common elements and limited common elements. The general common elements are for the benefit of all unit owners, who have an equal right to their use. The limited common elements are not for all; only those unit owners directly served by a limited common element have the right to its use, such as a parking space associated with a specific unit.
To make the condominium concept work, there must be an owners’ association whose members are the unit owners. The members elect directors who establish and oversee general policy. The directors in turn elect officers, who carry out the association’s day-to-day business. The directors may also hire a professional management company to be sure the common elements are kept in a good state of repair — the grass is mowed, the snow is plowed, the fish in the fishpond are fed, etc. The association must have the power to declare and collect assessments in order to provide the funds necessary to maintain, repair, insure and pay taxes on the common elements.
A condominium project involves many legal complexities. An article in a recent issue of The Colorado Lawyer addresses one of the most challenging — What to do when, because of wear and tear, changing market conditions, revisions to local laws, repeated attacks by Mother Nature, etc., a condominium project becomes obsolete? Do you tear it down and sell the land? Do you remove all the occupants and undertake a major remodeling? If there is a remodeling, does it include inside the individual units or just the common elements? Where will the money come from to do any of this? What happens to your own mortgage while obsolescence is being addressed?
This article left me with only one clear conclusion — that owners of units in an aging condominium project (and there are lots of them around) need to engage in a difficult (legally and politicall) planning process. And the sooner they start, the better.
