The Federal Trade Commission has been in operation since 1916 and has two missions — protect consumers and promote competition.
In carrying out these missions, the FTC issues regulations, which have the effect of law. The FTC often calls these regulations “rules” and there are dozens of them, including the Used Car Rule, the Contact Lens Rule, the Amplifier Rule, the Wool Products Labeling Rule, the Eye Glass Rule and the subject of this week’s column, the Funeral Industry Practices Rule.
The FTC Funeral Rule, as it’s called, has been around in one form or another since 1982 and last had a makeover in 1994. It declares various practices to be unfair or deceptive, and therefore illegal. It then provides “preventive requirements” that, if satisfied, will avoid a violation.
Here are examples of how the rule works:
• It is an unfair or deceptive act for a seller of funeral goods and services (a “funeral provider”) to fail to furnish accurate pricing information.
The preventive requirement is use of a detailed list showing the price of embalming, caskets, outer burial containers, cremation, immediate burial, musicians, hearses and all other goods and services offered by the funeral provider.
Once shopping is completed, the funeral provider must furnish an itemized statement showing charges.
• It is an unfair or deceptive act for a funeral provider to represent that embalming is a legal requirement when, in fact, that is not true. The preventive requirement is a disclosure that, “except in special cases,” embalming is not required by law.
• It is an unfair or deceptive act for a funeral provider to represent that a casket is required for cremation. The preventive requirement is a disclosure explaining that an “alternative container” can be used.
• It is an unfair or deceptive act for a funeral provider to represent that goods or services “will delay the natural decomposition of human remains for ... an indefinite time.” The preventive requirement is to not make any such representation.
• It is an unfair or deceptive act for a funeral provider to condition the furnishing of certain goods or services on the purchase of other goods or services, unless this is in fact required by law.
The preventive requirement is a disclosure that (in a roundabout sort of way) says goods and services can be chosen off the list on an item-by-item basis. (An exception is a charge for the funeral provider’s “basic services.”)
The FTC is engaged in updating the Funeral Industry Practices Rule; comments are being accepted through June 15. Changes to the rule allowing for online price disclosures and incorporating new industry practices (such as disposition of a body by natural conversion to soil) are likely.
Colorado also strictly regulates the funeral services industry with a statute called the Mortuary Sciences Code (Article 135 of Title 12, Colorado Revised Statutes).
In most ways, this statute overlaps with, and is consistent with, the FTC Funeral Rule. Colorado law does, however, add a few new wrinkles.
For example (and you should be comforted by this), people who are accused of killing the deceased person in a criminal act are not allowed to make decisions concerning disposition of the body.
Jim Flynn is with the Colorado Springs firm of Flynn & Wright. You can contact him at moneylaw@jtflynn.com.