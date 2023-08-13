On July 28, the California Bar Association, which regulates lawyer conduct in that state, announced that the law licenses of some 1,600 lawyers were being suspended. (Even in California, which has 195,000 lawyers, this was a lot of lawyers to be sanctioned on the same day.)

The misconduct leading to these suspensions was a failure to comply with California’s Client Trust Account Protection Program. This program requires lawyers to annually register their client trust accounts with the bar association, complete a self-assessment regarding management of their trust accounts, and certify that they understand the requirements for safekeeping funds belonging to their clients and other parties. The lawyers whose licenses were suspended on July 28 had failed to jump through these regulatory hoops by an April 3 deadline.

By way of background, the California Client Trust Account Protection Program came about, at least in part, because of the actions of a notorious scofflaw lawyer from Los Angeles named Thomas Girardi. Girardi, who gained fame (and fortune) by winning a big toxic tort class action lawsuit against Pacific Gas and Electric, has, after years of complaints filed with the bar association, been criminally charged with stealing $18 million from his clients. Although he is now 84 years old and has been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease, a California court recently ruled he is competent to stand trial and the case against him is moving along toward a trial date. (As an aside, the award-winning 2000 film "Erin Brockovich," starring Julia Roberts, was based on the environmental poisoning activities of PG&E that led to the class action lawsuit won by Girardi. )

Backing up a bit, lawyer trust accounts are bank accounts where funds coming into the possession of a lawyer but not belonging to the lawyer are held under strict rules of fiduciary accountability. (Such funds could include, for example, money from a client as a retainer for future work or money belonging to a client in settlement of a lawsuit.)

All states, and the District of Columbia, require lawyers to have trust accounts. The trust account rules governing lawyers licensed in Colorado are set forth in detail in Rule 1.15 of the Colorado Rules of Professional Conduct.

Also, Colorado has a program requiring all licensed lawyers (there are roughly 50,000 of them, although it may seem like more) to establish a trust account at a qualifying financial institution where interest earned on the account is paid to a nonprofit entity called the Colorado Lawyers Trust Account Foundation (COLTAF). COLTAF uses this money to support various activities intended to make legal services available to lower-income individuals and families.

Lawyers deposit into their COLTAF trust accounts small amounts and funds that are unlikely to be held for a long period. For larger amounts, or funds that will be held for a longer term, a lawyer will usually set up a separate trust account and earnings from that account then become property of the client. COLTAF has taken an income hit during the last few years because of low (as in near zero) bank interest rates. However, since its inception in 1982, COLTAF has made grants exceeding $50 million.

But back to Thomas Girardi. He has been disbarred and his law practice has been closed and is in bankruptcy. In addition, his personal assets are now held in a conservatorship, which could end up being something like a trust account for the benefit of his victims and other creditors.

Jim Flynn is a business columnist. He is of counsel with the Colorado Springs firm Flynn & Wright LLC. He can be contacted at [email protected].