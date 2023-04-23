As you may know, documents affecting title to real estate get “recorded.” In Colorado, operation of the recording system is a function of the county clerk and recorder, and this system is critical to the manner in which interests in real estate are bought and sold, and mortgage loans are made.

The basic idea behind the system is to allow buyers and lenders to know the ownership and encumbrance status of a property when buying the property or lending money secured by the property.

The recording system in Colorado is governed by a statute stating that “all … instruments … affecting title to real property … may be recorded in the office of the clerk and recorder of the county where such real property is situated.” This statute goes on to say “no … unrecorded instrument or document shall be valid against any person with any kind of rights in or to such real property who first records … except between the parties thereto and against those having notice thereof prior to acquisition of such rights. This is a race-notice recording statute.”

So what, exactly, is a “race-notice” recording statute, and how does it work? Well, here’s an example. Let’s assume Smith, needing a little extra cash for an extended trip to parts of the world where no one will ever find him again, decides to sell his luxury Vail condominium — to two different buyers. Smith carefully plans these transactions so that one sale is completed at 11 a.m. and the other at 1 p.m. on the same day. Neither buyer is aware of the other.

Under Colorado’s race-notice recording statute, the first of these buyers to get to the Eagle County clerk and recorder’s office to record a deed will own the property. The buyer who is last to the office will be defrauded. That’s the “race” part of the statute.

Now, let’s assume the buyer who buys at 1 p.m. learns that Smith, earlier in the day, had given a deed to the property to someone else. The 1 p.m. buyer, despite knowing about the earlier sale, nonetheless closes on his purchase, jumps into his Porsche Carrera, speeds to the clerk and recorder’s office, and is the first to record a deed. In this circumstance, the “notice” part of the statute comes into play and the deed given at 11 a.m., although the second to be recorded, will prevail. That’s because the 1 p.m. buyer knew about the earlier sale.

In the real world, title insurance plays an important role here. If a title insurance company issues a title insurance commitment promising to insure ownership in a named buyer and that same company conducts the closing at which the buyer receives a deed, the title company takes the risk that something bad might happen during the “gap” — the time between the issuance of the commitment and the recording of the deed.

Also, the recording act does not give perfect protection to a buyer or lender for other reasons. For example, if a deed is a forgery, it is void and will not pass good title to a buyer, even though the buyer had no knowledge of the forgery and records the deed. And liens for unpaid labor and materials for improvements to real property (mechanics liens) can be recorded after a deed is recorded but will have priority relating back to a time before the deed is recorded.Again, title insurance companies have developed products and closing procedures intended to protect buyers and lenders against unpleasant surprises of this nature.

Jim Flynn is a business columnist. He is of counsel with the Colorado Springs firm Flynn & Wright LLC. He can be contacted at moneylaw@jtflynn.com.