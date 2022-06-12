For any of you concerned about the future availability of Kellogg’s Frosted Chocolate Fudge Pop-Tarts, you might be pleased to know that an Illinois federal District Court judge has dismissed a false-advertising lawsuit brought against Kellogg’s, claiming it had misrepresented this product as containing fudge when in fact it doesn’t. True fudge, the plaintiff had argued, requires milk and butter, and Kellogg’s product does not use those ingredients.
The judge agreed with Kellogg’s lawyers that the term “fudge,” as used by the food company, refers to a chocolate-like flavor and not specific ingredients, and that a reasonable consumer would not have been misled. The plaintiff was seeking class-action status for her lawsuit, but the case never made it to the point where that status would be determined.
Also in would-be class-action news, on June 1, Wells Fargo and Early Warning Systems, the company that owns the person-to-person money transfer system called Zelle, were sued in a federal District Court in Oregon. The plaintiff in this case had $7,500 stolen out of his accounts at Wells Fargo through a sophisticated fraud involving Zelle. The fraud started with a text message to the plaintiff’s cellphone saying suspicious activity had been detected in his accounts and inviting a phone call with a Wells Fargo fraud unit employee. When that call came, the caller — a woman — claimed to be a Wells Fargo fraud specialist and the call showed up on the plaintiff’s phone as coming from Wells Fargo. At some point along the way, the plaintiff was even given what appeared to be an authentic confidential confirmation number.
As the fraud progressed, the plaintiff ended up initiating two Zelle transfers out of his accounts going to the fraudster’s account. The plaintiff fell for this scam on two consecutive days — first for $3,500 and then for $4,000. (“Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice, well … . ”) The plaintiff argues that a federal law, the Electronic Fund Transfer Act, requires the bank to return his lost money. That might be true if the transfers were unauthorized, but the bank is likely to argue the transfers were in fact authorized even though the authorization was induced by fraud.
As with the Pop-Tarts case, the plaintiff here has asked for class-action status for his lawsuit, a ruling that likely won’t be forthcoming for several months.
So what, exactly, are class-action lawsuits? They are brought by allegedly injured individuals on their own behalf and on behalf of all others who might have suffered a similar legal wrong. Class-action lawsuits allow claims that otherwise wouldn’t be pursued because of cost to be aggregated, resulting in a total claim big enough to get someone’s attention.
The theory is that class-action lawsuits serve a useful role as a deterrent against bad behavior by big companies. On the other hand, class-action lawsuits can be abused by lawyers who round up the plaintiffs and then negotiate settlements resulting in a nice fee for themselves but little benefit for the class members (a theme nicely exploited by John Grisham in his 2003 novel “The King of Torts”).
There are many requirements for a lawsuit to proceed as a class action and they are all regularly in dispute, requiring close supervision by a court and multiple rulings before a case can move on to discovery and trial. These requirements include: there are questions of law or fact common to the class; the claims or defenses of the representative parties are typical of the claims or defenses of the class; the representative parties will fairly and adequately protect the interests of the class; and a class action is superior to other available methods for the fair and efficient adjudication of the controversy. Furthermore, the court must approve any settlement being proposed, including the compensation the lawyers representing the class members will receive.
