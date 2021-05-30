On May 10, as part of a COVID-disrupted legislative session, Gov. Jared Polis signed into law Senate Bill 21-006, causing Colorado to become the second state in the country (behind Washington) to authorize burial by “natural reduction,” otherwise known as human composting.
The Legislature’s summary of the bill states it authorizes “human remains to be converted to soil using a container that accelerates the process of biological decomposition.” Prior to Senate Bill 21-006, Colorado law allowed burial only by cremation, interment and entombment. (Colorado law also allows removal of a body from the state, meaning the laws of some other state — or country — could have the last word on what Colorado now calls “final disposition.”)
Although Senate Bill 21-006 covers its basic purpose using relatively few words (as such things go), the bill runs to 20 pages. That’s because legally authorized burial in this state shows up all over the place in the Colorado Revised Statutes.
So the bill had to address life insurance issues, preneed funeral contracts, the Mortuary Science Code, the Disposition of Last Remains Act, a statute prohibiting picketing at funerals, missing persons reporting procedures, vital statistics recordkeeping, the Revised Uniform Anatomical Gift Act, a couple of sections of the Criminal Code dealing with wrongful death restitution, the Colorado Public Assistance Act and a statute calling for payment of $100 to assist with burial expenses of indigent participants in a firefighters pension plan.
The bill, perhaps as a legislative compromise, includes a few provisions prohibiting actions some people might find offensive.
This includes selling or offering to sell the soil after a body has been converted to soil; commingling the soil of more than one person without the consent of everyone having authority over any of the converted remains; commingling the remains of more than one person within the container where decomposition will occur; and using soil from natural reduction to grow food for human consumption. (Growing trees and flowers seems to be allowed.)
The bill also contains a provision providing for the disposal of naturally reduced remains that are unclaimed after 180 days and states that a practitioner of the natural reduction process will not be regulated as a cremationist or mortuary science practitioner.
Just how the natural reduction process, and those who make a business of it, will be regulated remains to be seen.
For planning purposes, Senate Bill 21-006 will not become effective until Sept. 11, 90 days after the legislative session.
Jim Flynn is with the Colorado Springs firm of Flynn & Wright LLC. You can contact him at moneylaw@jtflynn.com.