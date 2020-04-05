There’s nothing like a pandemic to remind us of the importance of estate planning.
Estate planning, of course, involves the preparation of a will or a trust agreement that acts like a will. These documents provide for the disposition of your assets; the payment of your debts (which don’t go away just because you’re dead); the designation of guardians for your children and your pets; and the appointment of someone to administer your estate. If you don’t have a will or an estate planning trust and you therefore die “intestate,” the Legislature decides what happens to your assets.
Estate planning also involves several other documents that can be helpful to a smooth passage from this world to the next, to wit:
• Financial power of attorney. This document allows an agent, named by you, to act on your behalf if you are unable to do so because of illness, accident or deteriorating brain cells. Having someone authorized to manage your financial affairs during a period of incapacity can be important.
If there’s not a financial power of attorney in place, it may be necessary to have a conservator appointed by a court, an unpleasant and expensive way to deal with a circumstance of incapacity. (Note: The authority granted in a power of attorney dies when you do, so it’s not a substitute for a will.)
• Medical power of attorney. This document allows an agent, again named by you, to make medical decisions on your behalf in a circumstance of incapacity. A medical power of attorney can provide detailed instructions to the agent (“Tell them no cod liver oil, and no green Jell-O”) or it can give broad discretion to the agent.
As a thoughtful touch, the statute governing medical powers of attorney automatically revokes the decision-making authority of a spouse in the event of a divorce. If you don’t have a medical power of attorney, another statute, called the Medical Proxy Act, comes into play. Under this statute, your attending physician is supposed to notify “interested persons” — spouses, adult children, siblings, parents and close friends – of the need for a proxy decision maker. The interested persons are then supposed to decide among themselves who should be the proxy. If they can’t agree, a court will have to appoint a guardian with medical decision-making authority, again an unpleasant and expensive process.
• Living will. A living will is a legal document, authorized by statute, which allows you to determine what should be done if, at some future time, you are no longer conscious and are suffering from a terminal condition. A living will trumps a medical power of attorney and will control what end-of-life treatment you receive.
• Declaration of last remains. This document, also authorized by a statute, allows you (as opposed to, say, relatives you don’t much like) to decide whether you should be buried or cremated and what, if any, services should be held to note your passing.
• Personal property declaration. The Colorado Probate Code allows you to prepare a list stating how your tangible personal property (fishing rods, baseball card collection, artwork, etc.) should be distributed at your death. This list does not require the formality of a will or trust agreement and can be changed at any time while you are still competent. Although tangible personal property often has little economic value, it can have strong emotional value and its distribution can be a source of significant acrimony. So, unless you want one of your legacies to be a long-lasting feud among your survivors, you should take the distribution of your tangible personal property seriously, and be thoughtful and sensitive in the process.
