Occasionally, in pursuit of inspiration for this column, I wander through the Colorado Revised Statutes — the statutory laws of this state created by the Legislature — looking for laws I know little or nothing about (there are lots of these) and that, to me at least, appear interesting.
On one recent such wandering, I came upon a law I’d never heard of, and I doubt you have either, called the Colorado Electronic Preservation of Abandoned Estate Documents Act. The Legislature created this act in 2019, with an effective date of Jan. 1, 2021. But then, thanks no doubt to COVID, in 2020 the Legislature amended the act to push back the effective date to Jan. 1, 2023. Among other things, this delay will give the state court administrator, an officer within the Colorado judicial branch, time to develop the forms, appoint the staff and set up the computer systems necessary to implement the law.
So what’s this act all about? Well, apparently the Legislature was sold on the idea that documents affecting estates (think mostly wills) are lying around all over the place in the files of various custodians (think mostly lawyers) and where the creators of the documents (think mostly the makers of wills) have vanished. The problem then becomes: What should the custodians of these documents do with them?
The act establishes a detailed procedure for determining when an estate document can be declared abandoned. As you might expect, this requires the custodian of the document (the person wanting to get rid of it) to take reasonable measures to track down the creator of the document. If these measures are unsuccessful, the act then says the custodian can ship the original document to the state court administrator, who is charged with converting the document to an electronic file and indexing the file using the creator’s name. Once this occurs, the original document is destroyed.
The act additionally creates rules concerning access to the electronic files in the control of the state court administrator. Not just anyone can rifle through these records looking, perhaps, for opportunities to treasure hunt. The act also sets requirements for the storage and deletion of these electronic files. (In that regard, the act gives the court administrator the right to delete files — after 100 years.)
As a casual observation on the Electronic Preservation of Abandoned Estate Documents Act, I find it hard to believe abandoned estate documents have become a serious enough problem in our legal system to justify the need for legislative action.
But it is certainly the case that lawyers sometimes take possession of original estate documents and put them in a file where they might sit for decades. (Although pitched as a service to clients, the motivation for this is more likely the hope of being hired to do the probate work when the will maker dies.)
When a lawyer finally decides to retire, tracking down the creator of these now long in the tooth documents can, in fact, be problematic.
And maybe in those circumstances, the act will serve a useful purpose. In any event, most lawyers I know decline to retain original estate documents. They keep copies, give the originals back to the creator of the documents and place a note in their files that this is what happened. In that manner, if a document later ends up abandoned, it won’t be the lawyer’s problem to resolve.
Jim Flynn is with the Colorado Springs firm of Flynn & Wright LLC. You can contact him at moneylaw@jtflynn.com.