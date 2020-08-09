It might give you modest comfort to know that Colorado has in place a detailed and comprehensive statute called the Disaster Emergency Act. This law does many things to give the state the flexibility, and the agencies, that it needs to deal with disasters and emergencies (which often come as a package deal).
The act’s purposes include to “clarify and strengthen the roles of the governor, state agencies, and local governments in prevention of, preparation for, response to, and recovery from disasters.” And to “provide a disaster and emergency management system embodying all aspects of pre-disaster and pre-emergency preparedness, prevention, mitigation and post-disaster and post-emergency response and recovery.”
The definition of emergency in the act includes “cases of an illness … caused by highly fatal infectious agents or biological toxins.” In other words, COVID-19 is covered.
The act states that the “governor is responsible for meeting the dangers to the state and people presented by disasters.” It allows the governor to “issue executive orders, proclamations, and regulations and amend or rescind them. Executive orders, proclamations, and regulations have the force and effect of law.” It’s this language in the act that has given Gov. Jared Polis the rope he’s needed to try to rein in the spread of COVID-19, without being bogged down by the normal (and cumbersome) process of legislation.
Since March 11, when he first declared a state of emergency because of COVID-19, the governor has issued 148 executive orders (although several of these merely extend previous orders). The orders cover just about all governmental functions and the activities of just about all people present in the state, whether as residents or visitors. Included on the list of subjects covered by executive orders have been: stay at home requirements; ski area closures; the availability of online marriage licenses (no personal appearance required); public gathering sizes; the suspension of in-person education at public and private schools; limitations on elective and nonessential medical procedures; food truck operations; income tax deadlines; and, of course, mask wearing. Executive orders have also been used to slow down foreclosures and evictions in various ways and have allowed for the extension of expiring licenses. (This does not include drivers licenses. But people over 65 can at least now renew their license online, provided they have had an eye exam within the last three years.)
An amendment to the act made by the 2020 General Assembly has shut down rights of creditors to collect a debt through normal debt collection procedures, such as wage garnishments. Another 2020 amendment has created a state agency called the “governor’s expert epidemic response committee,” which is charged with providing expert advice to the governor “in the event of an emergency epidemic.”
The act mandates that local governments establish emergency and disaster procedures, which are to proceed in a coordinated manner with state emergency management officials. (How well this works remains to be seen.)
The bottom line is that restrictions on and modifications to government, individual and business activities are changing on a daily (maybe even hourly) basis and you should try to stay abreast of this shifting landscape. At the state level, your best resource is probably a website called covid19.colorado.gov. City and county websites will keep you informed of rule-making and policy changes at the local level.
Jim Flynn is with the Colorado Springs firm of Flynn & Wright. You can contact him at moneylaw@jtflynn.com.