Not all businesses have been hurt by the COVID-19 pandemic. Take, for example, debt collection. Thanks to the pandemic, debt collectors are likely on their way to some very good years.
But, even before the pandemic, debt collection was big business. Per the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, debt collection is a multibillion-dollar industry employing well over 100,000 people at thousands of agencies. And, even before the pandemic, more than 70 million Americans had a debt in collection.
Debt collection also tops the charts (right up there with robocalls) for complaints filed with the CFPB and the Federal Trade Commission. This is nothing new. The debt collection industry has never had a stellar reputation and, way back in 1977, its bad behavior led to the passage of the federal Fair Debt Collection Practices Act. Colorado’s Fair Debt Collection Practices Act came along soon after.
Under the federal and the Colorado statutes, deceitful and harassing activities are illegal. Also, under these statutes, debtors are given a bundle of important rights.
For example, if a debtor notifies a debt collector that the debtor wants the debt collector to cease further communications, the debt collector must honor that request (although this doesn’t prohibit other activity to collect the debt, including filing a lawsuit).
In addition, debt collectors are required to give debtors something like a Miranda warning at each contact: “We are trying to collect a debt and any information you provide to us can be used against you for that purpose.”
Debt collectors are obligated to inform debtors in writing that, if the debtor notifies the debt collector within 30 days that the debt in question is disputed, the debt collector must verify the debt and mail a copy of the verifying information to the debtor. A violation of these federal and state laws can lead to civil damages and fines, an award of attorneys fees and even criminal charges. Therefore, collection agencies (for the most part) play by the rules.
The Colorado Fair Debt Collection Practices Act is now much broader in scope (and much more convoluted) than the federal law. By way of example, debt collectors active in Colorado must have a license and post a bond, and they must provide detailed and reliable evidence about a debt before a default judgment can be obtained.
The Colorado Fair Debt Collection Practices Act is overseen by an employee in the Attorney General’s Office called the administrator. The administrator has a long list of responsibilities, including processing license applications, investigating complaints, imposing sanctions on violators and filing a written report with the Legislature twice each year.
The administrator is also required to communicate on a regular basis with the debt collection industry — comparing notes, if you will, as to issues needing attention. The administrator doesn’t just look out for consumers. The job description also includes going after collection agencies that stiff their own clients by not properly distributing collected funds to the party entitled to those funds.
Anyone needing to deal with a collection agency should be familiar with these laws and the protections they provide. A great deal of useful information is available at the Colorado attorney general’s office (coag.gov) and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (consumerfinance.gov). The CFPB website even provides sample letters a consumer can send to a collection agency in furtherance of the exercise of legal rights.
Before you bark too loudly at someone contacting you about a debt, it’s important to remember that parties seeking to collect their own debts (first party creditors) are not governed by these debt collection laws. So, if you owe money to, say, your dog groomer and he or she is regularly calling you to discuss the matter, these laws won’t help.
Jim Flynn is with the Colorado Springs firm of Flynn & Wright; moneylaw@jtflynn.com.