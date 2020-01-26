You might have noticed in recent months that credit card companies, in their advertising, have increased their boasts that they protect you from fraud. And, in fact, they do. High-powered computer systems are in place to detect unusual activity in your credit card account and promptly notify you if such activity occurs. (“Did you really just leave a $100 tip when you bought that latte?”)
Credit card companies would like you to think they are protecting you from fraud out of the goodness of their corporate heart. But that’s not what’s going on. The risk of loss from credit card fraud lies principally with card issuers, not cardholders. Therefore, card issuers work hard at nipping fraud in the bud for their own protection more than yours.
Although Congress doesn’t usually get high marks for thinking ahead, in the case of fraud involving cards — credit cards, debit cards and automated teller machine cards — it saw this problem coming decades ago and acted to protect consumers.
For credit cards, the applicable statute is the Truth In Lending Act enacted in 1970. Under this statute, a cardholder’s liability for unauthorized charges is limited to $50. To collect this $50, a card issuer must satisfy several requirements that make chasing the money more trouble than it’s worth. So most card issuers don’t bother to try. Instead, they promote in their marketing that they are waiving their right to collect this $50.
For debit cards and ATM cards, the applicable statute is the Electronic Fund Transfer Act, enacted in 1978. Here, the financial services industry regained some ground by successfully lobbying Congress into creating rules slightly more favorable to card issuers. Under the Electronic Fund Transfer Act, unlike the Truth In Lending Act, it’s legally important to promptly report a lost or stolen card. That’s because, to obtain the maximum protection against liability for unauthorized use — again a $50 loss limitation — a lost or stolen card must be reported to the card issuer within two business days following discovery. If that deadline is missed, the limit goes up to $500. If unauthorized use is not reported within 60 days after it first appears on a statement, the cardholder can be liable for subsequent unauthorized use.
Notwithstanding these statutory protections, a lost or stolen card should, of course, be promptly reported to the card issuer. That’s because having unauthorized charges removed from an account can be a monumental hassle. A corollary lesson is that account statements should be promptly reviewed upon receipt and accounts should be checked frequently online.
To be thorough on the subject of cardholder fraud protection, it’s important to note the doctrine of apparent authority. That’s because a charge made to an account by someone who had apparent authority to use a card is not unauthorized.
So, for example, if you give a friend your card (credit or debit) with instructions to go buy a pizza and beer, but, instead, your friend buys a diamond ring, the card issuer may take the position that the ring was purchased with apparent authority and that you are liable for the charge.
Jim Flynn is with the Colorado Springs firm of Flynn & Wright. You can contact him at moneylaw@jtflynn.com.
Account statements should be promptly reviewed upon receipt and accounts should be checked frequently online.