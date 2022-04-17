On occasion, the Colorado General Assembly decides to name a legislative act after an individual whose circumstance contributed to its passage. One such act, from 2015, is named Kiana Arellano’s Law.
Kiana Arellano, as a teenager, was the victim of vicious cyberbullying, leading to an attempted suicide and permanent disability. Kiana Arellano’s Law amended a section of the Colorado statute governing the crime of harassment. This statute makes it a crime to direct communications toward another person with a malicious intent to harass, annoy or alarm that person.
On March 28, the Colorado Supreme Court concluded one phrase in this law — “in a manner intended to harass” — was overly broad and crossed the line between constitutionally protected speech and unprotected speech. The court said a statute is overbroad “if it sweeps so comprehensively as to substantially include within its proscriptions constitutionally protected speech.”
The court did not declare the statute unconstitutional. It merely removed the offending “in a manner intended to harass” phrase from the law, leaving intact prohibitions against unprotected communications that threaten bodily injury or property damage, or are obscene. In its opinion, the court pointed to various situations where communications made in a manner intended to annoy or alarm were protected by the First Amendment and did not offend the Constitution, such as political discourse or adverse restaurant reviews.
The case in question here began when a man, Alfred Moreno, posted derogatory information about his ex-wife on Facebook. Moreno was charged with harassment in Garfield County, but the judge handling his case concluded there was indeed a constitutional defect in the statute and dismissed the charge. The prosecution appealed.
Since this case began in the county court, the appeal went to the next higher court, the District Court, which affirmed the county court ruling.
That decision was appealed to the Supreme Court, which has jurisdiction over cases coming from a District Court involving an alleged constitutional defect, with no need to stop at the Court of Appeals along the way. The Supreme Court affirmed the District Court.
An interesting (at least to lawyers) aspect of this case is that Moreno didn’t have to argue the statute was unconstitutional as applied to him. Rather, his argument was that the statute, as applied to anybody, was unconstitutional because of its overbroad reach into protected speech.
The Colorado harassment statute continues to be fraught with weasel words and regularly presents challenges to courts.
By way of example, a January decision, again by the Colorado Supreme Court, concluded a person charged with harassment could, in limited circumstances, assert self-defense in response to the charge. (This was a road rage case wherein the defendant punched the other driver in the face, after having been punched himself.) The one dissenting justice in the case felt it made no sense to create an affirmative defense out of the identical action that resulted in the arrest — a punch in the face.
Instead, the justice argued, the defendant could present the same evidence to refute one of the elements of a harassment charge — intent — that the prosecution must prove beyond a reasonable doubt to obtain a conviction.
Thus, there is no need for a separate, and confusing, affirmative defense and, after proper instruction on the applicable law, the jury can be left to sort it all out.
As for Kiana Arellano, she died in February at age 23.
Jim Flynn is with the Colorado Springs firm of Flynn & Wright LLC. You can contact him at moneylaw@jtflynn.com.