The law of contracts is the law of promises. In a contract, each party makes a promise to the other party. (“You shovel my driveway; I’ll pay you 20 bucks.”)
A breach of contract occurs when there is a failure to perform a promise at the time performance is due. A party breaching a contract is liable to the other party for the damages resulting from the breach. (“When you didn’t show up, I had to hire somebody else and he charged me 40 bucks. So, you owe me 20 bucks.”)
Thanks to the malevolent microbe circling the globe, we are in a situation where hundreds of thousands of contracts are being breached on a daily basis. And what is the consequence of that? The simple answer is legal chaos. Who, for example, takes the hit when the engines necessary to manufacture airplanes aren’t delivered on time, as promised in a contract, and the result is lost sales of airplanes totaling millions — maybe billions — of dollars, shuttered factories, mass layoffs, loan defaults, etc.?
Sophisticated businesses entering into contracts allocate risk. Thus, many contracts now on their way to becoming legal disputes will have risk allocation language. A clause found in these contracts might say a party’s performance is forgiven if circumstances beyond the party’s control impair the party’s ability to perform. But, a contract could also say a party’s obligation to perform is unconditional and that party takes the risk of any and all unforeseen events, no matter what.
Backing up a bit from sophisticated parties divvying up risk, general concepts of contract law also speak to the issue of surprise events. In that regard, the Colorado jury instructions say a defendant is not liable to a plaintiff on a breach of contract claim if an event occurs that could not have been “reasonably anticipated” by the parties, was not “caused” by the defendant, and made the defendant’s performance “physically impossible” or “impracticable” because of an “extreme and unreasonable difficulty or expense,” or a “risk of personal injury.”
A term you may have heard that comes into play when external events prevent contract performance is “force majeure.” This is Latin for “superior force.” The force majeure doctrine is often associated with natural disasters, but it can also spring to life as a result of other events beyond the control of a party to a contract. Someone asserting force majeure as a defense to a breach of contract claim must show that all reasonable steps to avoid or mitigate the event in question and its consequences were taken.
So where does the COPVID-19 pandemic fit into this? Well, anywhere and everywhere. Lawyers around the world will be pouring over risk allocation language in contracts and what courts have said in previous cases, trying to pin the tail on the other guy’s donkey.
