“Right to repair” has been a hot consumer and legislative topic for the past several years. That’s because some product manufacturers, in an effort to capture repair revenue for themselves (and arguably to protect their products from molestation by unqualified repair persons), have made it difficult for owners and independent repair facilities to obtain documents, parts, software and tools necessary for repairs. This has led to arguments that such practices are unfair, constitute a restraint of trade, stifle consumer choice and increase owner costs.

In 2020 and 2021, the Colorado General Assembly debated bills that would have prohibited manufacturers of “digital electronic equipment” (such as cellphones and tablets) from denying owners and independent repair facilities access to items necessary for the repair of their products. However, in both years, the bills were, using legislative talk, “postponed indefinitely,” meaning killed in a committee.

But in 2022, the General Assembly passed a right to repair bill applicable to power wheelchairs and, as of Jan. 1 of this year, owners and independent repair facilities should be able to obtain documents, parts, software and tools used or useful in the repair of these devices.

Then, in this year’s recently completed legislative session, the General Assembly passed another right to repair bill, this time applicable to agricultural products, meaning equipment used to plant, cultivate or harvest crops, or engage in the business of ranching. So, starting Jan. 1 of next year), if, say, your threshing machine breaks down in the middle of harvest season, you should be able to find a facility independent from the manufacturer to perform repairs or purchase what you need to perform the repairs yourself.

Under Colorado’s right to repair laws, a manufacturer can still refuse to provide repair-related items that could result in a safety hazard or a violation of an emissions control law, and manufacturers can take reasonable steps to protect their trade secrets, copyrights, trademarks and patents. The Colorado laws also state that manufacturers will have no liability for faulty work done by others. Manufacturers, therefore, can market themselves and their licensed affiliates as the only place to go if you want repair work done properly.

Sign up for free: Gazette Business Receive a weekly roundup of business news around El Paso County. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

Colorado’s power wheelchair and agricultural products right to repair laws have been bolted onto this state’s Consumer Protection Act. Thu, a violation of these laws becomes an unfair trade practice, subject to the liabilities and penalties provided for in the CPA.

At the federal level, there has been a statute in place since 1975 — the Magnuson-Moss Warranty Act — that prohibits a manufacturer from voiding a product warranty because an independent repair facility has done work on the product. The Federal Trade Commission has used this law in recent times to bring enforcement actions against the manufacturers of Weber grills, Harley-Davidson motorcycles and Westinghouse outdoor power equipment, and the FTC is on the lookout for other violators. Also, the FTC has been taking other action in support of right to repair laws, to include issuance of a report to Congress in 2021, which (apparently in an effort to be clever) it named “Nixing the Fix.”

As the wind now blows, further right to repair legislation, both at the state and federal level, is likely to be forthcoming in the next few years.

Jim Flynn is a business columnist. He is of counsel with the Colorado Springs firm Flynn & Wright LLC. He can be contacted at moneylaw@jtflynn.com.