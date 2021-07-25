With the Britney Spears melodrama as inspiration, I thought I would tell you a few things about conservatorships.
Establishing a conservatorship begins with filing a petition with a probate court, asking the court to put someone — called a “conservator” — in charge of the financial affairs of the person whose faculties are alleged to be failing, called the “protected person.” Before it can grant the petition, the court (at least in Colorado) must be presented with clear and convincing evidence that the protected person “is unable to manage property and business affairs because the individual is unable to effectively receive or evaluate information or both or to make or communicate decisions. … ”
The protected person must have notice of the proceeding and is entitled to a lawyer. The court can also appoint someone known as a “visitor” to conduct an investigation intended to provide the court with an objective analysis of the need for a conservator.
The conservator, upon appointment, occupies the position of a fiduciary, meaning there is a duty of utmost loyalty and honesty owed to the protected person. The court issues the conservator an official (and official-looking) document that can be used by the conservator to take charge of the assets and liabilities of the protected person. The court can customize the conservator’s powers to fit the particular circumstances of the case.
Once a conservator is appointed, the protected person is stripped of authority to conduct his or her own financial affairs. However, the law also protects from liability people who deal with the protected person in good faith and without knowledge that a conservatorship is in place. So, a protected person can still do mischief if not carefully watched.
The motivation for a conservatorship sometimes comes from children who are concerned that a declining parent is going to waste away family wealth before it can be passed on as an inheritance. That is not an appropriate reason for a conservatorship. Rather, the purpose should be to preserve wealth in furtherance of the “best interests” of the protected person. However, preserving wealth in furtherance of the best interests of the protected person can (oh by the way) also have the effect of preserving wealth for an inheritance when the protected person dies.
Colorado has had its share of conservatorship melodramas. In one somewhat recent case, a man named Bernard Black — a tenured law professor at Northwestern University School of Law — was found, as a conservator, to have breached a fiduciary duty to his sister, the protected person. This breach involved a diversion of assets from a trust set up by the deceased mother to support the needs of her daughter into a trust wherein the children of her son, the conservator, had an interest. This fight over the disposition of the deceased mother’s wealth found its way into eight courts in three states (meaning a good part of the mother’s wealth has by now been consumed by the legal profession).
In another case making it to the Colorado Court of Appeals, a protected person, Matthew Keenan, tried to fire a bank serving as his conservator. The bank resisted and the dispute melted down into a fight over $200,000-plus in legal fees and costs claimed by the bank.
Jim Flynn can be reached at moneylaw@jtflynn.com.