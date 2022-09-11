One of the more significant, but not widely known, accomplishments of the 2022 Colorado Legislature is passage of the Colorado False Claims Act (HB 22-1119).
This law does several things to first deter and then punish attempts at fraudulently obtaining money from state and local government agencies. Included here are such things as invoices for work never done or goods never delivered and applications for benefits by someone not entitled to the benefits. The pandemic, thanks to big chunks of money pouring into federal and state relief programs, has created inviting new opportunities for scamming government agencies.
Since 2010, Colorado has had a false claims act limited to fraudulent claims under Colorado’s Medicaid program. However, the new act covers all government activities and gives the Colorado Attorney General’s Office enhanced tools for investigating and prosecuting false claims. It also creates big fines for violators on top of liability for their ill-gotten gains. And it establishes attractive new incentives for whistleblowing.
The Colorado False Claims Act is modeled after the federal False Claims Act, which makes it illegal for anyone to defraud the federal government. Both the federal and Colorado acts allow for the collection of actual damages, times three, plus steep per-violation fines. Under the Colorado act, those fines are currently set at not less than $11,800 and not more than $23,600 per violation, and will undergo an annual inflation adjustment.
Both acts also allow someone assisting the government in successfully pursuing a claim to receive a portion of the amount recovered, with the final percentage based on “the extent to which the person substantially contributed to the prosecution of the action.” Under both acts, a whistleblower can receive up to 30% of what the government agency recovers.
Under the federal and Colorado acts, to share in a recovery, a whistleblower must file a lawsuit against the alleged defrauder in the name of the government agency that has been defrauded. What usually happens next is that the U.S. Attorney’s Office under the federal act, or the state Attorney General’s Office under the Colorado act, picks up the baton and charges ahead with the lawsuit. The whistleblower can then sit back and watch, hoping for a payday. If the government declines to intervene, the whistleblower can still continue with the lawsuit.
The idea of a reward for people who deliver information about fraud against the government goes all the way back to Old England, where the term “qui tam” came to refer to an action brought by a whistleblower against someone who defrauded the king. (“Qui tam” comes from a longer Latin phrase meaning “he sues in this matter for the king as well as himself;” whistleblower lawsuits are still referred to as “qui tam” actions.)
The current iteration of the federal False Claims Act has its origin in the Civil War, where fraud on the Union army was apparently rampant. Some historians believe the act first came into being because the Union army was sold a bunch of decrepit horses and mules, resulting in a very unhappy Congress.
Whistleblower actions are complex and are not do-it-yourself projects. If you think you’re onto a false-claim situation, look for a lawyer with experience in this area. They’re out there, but you’ll need to shop around to find one.
Jim Flynn is with the Colorado Springs firm of Flynn & Wright LLC. Contact him at moneylaw@jtflynn.com.