Toyota, like other vehicle manufacturers, is no stranger to class-action litigation but, for the last five years, Toyota has been fighting a class-action lawsuit wherein the true bad actor is, well, rodents.
The plaintiffs (who correctly concluded Toyota has more money than the rodents) claim Toyota replaced vinyl chloride wiring in its vehicles with wiring based on a soy product. This, the plaintiffs say, attracted rodents, which then ate the wiring in their vehicles and left them stranded, or with expensive repairs.
The first court to hear the case, a federal district court in California, dismissed it. But last year, the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that two of the legal theories presented by the plaintiffs might have merit and the case was returned to the district court. This month, based on the appellate court’s ruling, the district court said the case could continue on claims of breach of an implied warranty and violations of a federal consumer protection statute, the Magnusson-Moss Warranty Act. The plaintiffs can now engage in discovery and try to move the case along to a trial or settlement.
But, moving up a level, what are class-action lawsuits? In simplest terms, they are lawsuits brought by a small group of injury-claiming individuals on their own behalf and on behalf of all others who might have suffered a similar legal wrong. Class-action lawsuits allow claims that otherwise would not be pursued because of cost to be aggregated, resulting in a total claim big enough to get someone’s attention. The theory is that class-action lawsuits serve a useful role as a deterrent against bad behavior by big companies. On the other hand, class-action lawsuits can be abused by lawyers who round up the plaintiffs and then negotiate settlements resulting in a nice fee for themselves but little benefit for the class members (a theme exploited by John Grisham in his novel “The King of Torts”).
There are many requirements for a class-action lawsuit to proceed and they are regularly in dispute, requiring close supervision by a court and multiple rulings before a case can move on to discovery and trial. These requirements include: there are questions of law or fact common to the class; the claims or defenses of the representative parties are typical of the claims or defenses of the class; the representative parties will fairly and adequately protect the interests of the class; and a class action is superior to other available methods for the fair and efficient adjudication of the controversy.
Setting legal matters aside, you should also know that many vehicle makes are at risk of rodent damage to wiring and other parts of a vehicle. (I have suffered damage to emissions control and ABS systems thanks to a family of field mice looking for a warm place to spend the winter.) There is much information on the internet about what you can do to limit this risk, including not leaving potato chips under the seats and applying peppermint oil at strategic locations.
Jim Flynn is with the Colorado Springs firm of Flynn & Wright LLC. Email moneylaw@jtflynn.com.