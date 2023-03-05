“Innocent people are sometimes held liable for fraud they did not personally commit.” So said Supreme Court Justice Amy Barrett in an opinion she authored in a case decided on Feb. 22 — Bartenwerfer v. Buckley.

The facts of the case went like this. In 2005, Kate Bartenwerfer and her boyfriend (later to become husband), David, purchased a house in San Francisco as a fix and flip investment. The flip part of this went mostly according to plan, but the fix part was problematic. David, but not Kate, was in charge of the remediation of the property and he didn’t do a great job. The house was sold to a man named Kieran Buckley and, as part of the sale, David represented to Buckley that all material facts about the property had been disclosed. They were not.

After his purchase, Buckley discovered that the house had a leaky roof, defective windows, a missing fire escape and various permit problems. He concluded he had paid too much for the house (even by San Francisco standards), and he sued Kate and David for fraud in a California state court. The jury in that case awarded Buckley $200,000 in damages, with both Kate and David held liable for the debt. Kate and David did not satisfy the judgment against them. Instead, they filed bankruptcy.

The bankruptcy case bounced around for a couple of years between the bankruptcy court and the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals. When the dust finally settled in the bankruptcy court system, neither Kate nor David were allowed to discharge, or cancel, the debt owed to Buckley. That’s because, although the way bankruptcy normally works is a discharge of your debts and a fresh start, there are exceptions to the right to a discharge. One of those exceptions is for debts obtained by “false pretenses, a false representation, or actual fraud.” This exception clearly applied to David, but Kate argued that, since she didn’t commit the fraud, she should be allowed a discharge of her debt to Buckley.

Justice Barrett, in denying Kate’s claim to a discharge of her debt (now over $1,000,000 with interest), went through a scholarly analysis of the section of the Bankruptcy Code in question. That analysis led her to conclude that Congress, when drafting this section, had decided allowing creditors to get paid was more important than giving people a fresh start who, although innocent themselves, were involved in a business relationship with a person who committed fraud. (So, basically, too bad for you if you chose the wrong partner.) In a bow to precedent, Barrett found support for her opinion in an 1885 case, Strang v. Bradner, involving a fraudulent partnership debt and an innocent partner.

Important in the Bartenwerfer case was the fact that California law addressing fraud placed liability on both Kate and David. Without that law, it’s likely Kate would have received the debt discharge she was seeking under the Bankruptcy Code and this case never would have ended up at the U.S. Supreme Court.

The decision in this case was unanimous — unusual for the court these days. However, Justice Sonia Sotomayor did issue a concurring option wherein she sought to clarify that the decision in the case was narrow and limited to fraudulent acts involving business partners occurring within the scope of the partnership’s intended activities. Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson joined in the concurring opinion.

Subtle nuances from this case will be rattling around courtrooms for, probably, decades, but the bottom-line message seems clear — you trust your business partners at your peril. Their wrongdoing, even though unknown to you, can potentially create liability for you.

Jim Flynn is a business columnist. He is of counsel with the Colorado Springs firm Flynn & Wright LLC. He can be contacted at moneylaw@jtflynn.com.