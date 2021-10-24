Thanks to some random clicking around on the internet, I recently came upon a lawsuit newly filed in federal court in New Jersey. This case, LD Management LLC v. First Republic Bank, has the plaintiffs — LD Management and its owner, Michael Lukacs — claiming the bank breached multiple duties, resulting in losses totaling millions of dollars.
The losses occurred when an employee of LD Management (with help from her husband) engaged in various acts of embezzlement involving the plaintiffs’ funds at the bank. The embezzlement was carried out using a forged rubber stamp containing a (poor) replica of Lukacs’ signature, a forged financial power of attorney and various forged documents wherein LD Management purported to give the embezzling employee authority to act as the company’s agent for purposes of transacting business with the bank. The acts of embezzlement included checks, wire transfers and large cash withdrawals, and it went on for several years before Lukacs noticed he was missing a great deal of money. In the lawsuit, LD Management and Lukacs say the bank should have detected the embezzlement and shut it down. Which presents the question of the day: What duties does a bank have to protect its customer from a theft by an insider (employee, relative, caregiver, pet sitter, etc.)?
Not surprisingly, there is no easy answer to this question. Absent a garnishment or other legal action by a creditor, banks cannot remove money from a customer’s account unless the customer has authorized the transaction. But, if the customer has done something to make it appear, from the bank’s point of view, that a transaction has been authorized, the bank can carry out the transaction in reliance on a legal doctrine called apparent authority. The law also imposes on bank customers a duty to review statements they receive from their bank. They can’t just throw these statements in a drawer and then expect the bank to cover a loss resulting from a wrongful act appearing on a statement.
To further muddy the water, in response to the epidemic of identity theft that began several decades ago, Congress, in the Financial Services Modernization Act of 1999, required financial institutions to have in place detailed procedures to protect customer information. However, these procedures are aimed mostly at dishonest bank employees and third-party criminals and don’t require banks to protect customers from dishonest acts by their own insiders. Nonetheless, banks, mostly for their own protection, have developed sophisticated systems to detect unusual activity in a customer’s account and alert customers to such activity.
Also, banks now establish detailed contractual relationships with their customers wherein rights and duties of the bank, and rights and duties of the customer, are spelled out in great detail. Not surprisingly, since banks write these contracts, they place on customers an obligation to pay attention to their accounts and promptly report possible wrongful acts. However, in creating these contracts, banks must act in good faith and deal fairly, and this prevents them from getting too carried away trying to push risk onto their customers.
So where does this leave us? Well, banks do have certain duties to look out for the interests of their customers. But customers have a duty to stay awake at the wheel. LD Management and Lukacs are likely to learn this lesson before their lawsuit is over.
Jim Flynn is with the Colorado Springs firm of Flynn & Wright LLC. You can contact him at moneylaw@jtflynn.com.