The past few months have been a busy time for bank regulatory agencies, notably the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, which regulates and supervises national banks; that is, banks chartered under federal rather than state law. The OCC’s mission is to ensure national banks don’t engage in “unsafe or unsound” practices, which could lead to their failure and thus a big and expensive mess for depositors, taxpayers and the economy.
Along these lines, on Oct. 8, the OCC announced it had fined Citi $400 million “over persistent issues in risk management, data governance and internal controls …” At the same time, the Federal Reserve Board, which also has authority over national banks, put Citi on a short leash with a cease-and-desist order requiring the bank to “correct practices previously identified by the Board in the areas of compliance risk management, data quality management and internal controls.”
The Fed has given the bank’s directors 120 days to report on steps being taken to address these issues. (What apparently caused Citi to fall even deeper into a regulatory hole was an errant transmission back in August of $900 million to creditors of Revlon Inc. This mistake resulted in full payment of a loan that should have been paid only in monthly installments of interest and, well, some of the creditors receiving the money have refused to give it back.)
Then, on Oct, 14, the OCC announced, as part of a settlement of a regulatory action, an $85 million civil money penalty against USAA Federal Savings Bank. The OCC said it imposed this penalty because of the bank’s “failure to implement and maintain an effective compliance risk management program and an effective information technology governance program.” The OCC said these deficiencies had, among other things, led to violations of the Military Lending Act and the Servicemembers Civil Relief Act.
And, on Nov. 24, the OCC announced it had imposed, again as part of a settlement of a regulatory action, a $250 million civil penalty against this country’s largest bank, JPMorgan Chase. The OCC’s order confirming the penalty did not go into specifics, but it did say the bank had, for several years, “maintained a weak management and control framework for its fiduciary activities and had an insufficient audit program for, and internal controls over, those activities.” Among other things, the OCC said, the bank had “deficient risk management practices and an insufficient framework for avoiding conflicts of interest.” (Fiduciary activities would include the bank’s brokerage, wealth management and other activities involving the investment of client money.)
Although it’s hard to feel sorry for JPMorgan Chase, with $2.73 trillion in assets, this latest civil penalty from the OCC comes not long after a $920.2 million penalty imposed on the company by the Justice Department, the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission resulting from alleged manipulation of the precious-metals and Treasury-securities marketsover an eight-year period. The manipulation involved “spoofing” — initiating a trade with the intent to cancel it before execution.
Of possible note here, some observers think banks are now hurrying to book settlements of regulatory actions before a new, and possibly less forgiving, administration takes charge.
Jim Flynn is with the Colorado Springs firm of Flynn & Wright; moneylaw@jtflynn.com.