The Rules of Professional Conduct — the ethical rules governing the legal profession — define a contingent fee as “a fee for legal services under which compensation is to be contingent in whole or in part upon the successful accomplishment or disposition of the subject matter of the representation.”
Contingent fees are usually stated as a percentage of the amount recovered for a client and, if there is no recovery, there will be no fee. (There could, however, still be expenses the client must pay.) As you might expect, contingent fees are, and always have been, controversial.
In support of contingent fees is the proposition that, without them, many people would not be able to find a lawyer to pursue a claim. The dark side of contingent fees comes from the fact that they can create a conflict of interest between the lawyer and the client, and a contingent fee seldom bears a logical relationship to the amount of work the lawyer has actually done.
As for the conflict of interest problem, a lawyer being paid a contingent fee has an incentive to settle cases quickly and for less than they might be worth if pursued more vigorously. That's because if a lawyer can get, say, a settlement of $200,000 for a client with a few phone calls, the lawyer enjoys a higher return per unit of labor than if the lawyer obtains a $500,000 judgment after four years of gloves-off battle in the courts.
As for the amount of the fee in relation to the work the lawyer does, contingent fees sometimes result in hourly compensation that rivals that of professional basketball players. However, supporters of the system say this is necessary to incentivize lawyers to take on cases where they could, after investing a great deal of time and effort, be paid nothing.
Contingent fee critics, on the other hand, argue that many personal injury cases involve little dispute about liability and the amount of damages to be collected is, within a narrow range, predictable. More often than not, the critics say, recovery is a certainty, and this is known from the moment the client walks (or is wheeled) into the lawyer's office.
So, where is the contingency, they ask? Since lawyers owe a fiduciary duty to their clients — meaning the client's interests must come before the lawyer's interests — how can a lawyer sign a client up for a contingent fee in a circumstance where a fee based on an hourly rate would clearly be better for the client?
The Rules of Professional Conduct deal extensively with contingent fees. The bedrock rule, as with all legal fees, is that a contingent fee must be “reasonable.” A contingent fee that is "unconscionable, unreasonable and unfair" is not enforceable. Thus, if a contingent fee turns out to be wildly excessive in light of the work that was done, there may be grounds for a renegotiation of the fee.
Lawyers offering contingent fee representation must provide their clients with a detailed written description of the fee arrangement. This includes information about litigation expenses — how they will be paid and whether the client will be liable for these expenses if there is no recovery. The client must also be told a court could award costs and attorneys fees against the client.
You might be comforted (or not) to know that, in a divorce case, fees cannot be contingent on child support and/or spousal maintenance awards. (“Here’s my augmented fee schedule if he owes you more than $5,000/month.”) And, contingent fees are not allowed in a criminal cases. (“If I get you less than 10 years, my fee is doubled.”)
