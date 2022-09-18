On Aug. 11, 2020, a day they will not forget, three employees (or possibly former employees) of Citibank made a sizable mistake.
Due to an incorrect entry in a money-transfer software program called Flexcube, they caused $894 million of the bank’s money to be wire transferred to creditors of Revlon. These creditors were supposed to receive only a payment of interest on outstanding loans — $7.8 million — using money coming from Revlon. Instead, they received the interest they were due (Revlon’s money) and the principal balance owed on their loans (Citibank’s money). The principal balance was not due for another three years.
A majority of the recipients of the mistaken payment returned the funds to Citibank. However, several did not, knowing, no doubt, that Revlon was in big financial trouble and would likely default when the principal balance on the loans came due. (Revlon filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in June.) When the dust settled on this mistake, Citibank was out $500 million of its own money.
Within days, Citibank sued the parties who refused to return the mistaken payment. However, in December 2020, the trial court (the court first hearing the case) ruled the recipients could keep the money. Citibank appealed that decision to the U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for the 2nd Circuit, which finally ruled on the matter this month. The 2nd Circuit reversed the trial court, holding that the recipients of the mistaken principal payment needed to return the money to Citibank.
The 2nd Circuit decision makes for good reading.
First, it gives detailed insight into how large-dollar commercial loan transactions involving multiple lenders are structured. Then, in fending off criticism as to why the case took so long, Judge Pierre Leval, who wrote the 100-page majority opinion, said: “Finding the best accommodation between the objectives of speed and legal soundness is not always easy.”
And: “In a money dispute, the parties ordinarily care little for the precedential effect of the decision; their interest is to get a quick answer to who gets the money. A court, however, must pay careful attention to the decision’s precedential function.”
One of the other judges on the three-judge panel deciding this case, Judge Michael Park, wrote a concurring opinion in which he said: “In my view, this is a straightforward case that many smart people have grossly overcomplicated and that we should have decided months ago.” (The concurring opinion was only 30 pages.)
Park included in his concurring opinion a few snarky comments he attributed to the parties receiving, and refusing to return, the mistaken payments. “How was work today, honey? It was OK, except I accidentally sent $900 million out to people who weren’t supposed to have it.” And: “Downside of work from home. Maybe the dog hit the keyboard.” And: “I feel really bad for the person that fat fingered a $900mm erroneous payment. Not a great career move.”
In the end, Leval and Park agreed the rule of law that should have been applied by the trial court is that people receiving money by mistake must give it back.
There is an exception to this rule, relied on by the trial court, called the discharge-for-value rule. However, it only comes into play when the money received by mistake was fully owed at the time it was received. Here, the money received by mistake by Revlon’s creditors was not due for another three years. So, the discharge-for-value rule didn’t apply.
