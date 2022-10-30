After several years of controversial court decisions dealing with the issue, the Colorado Legislature in 2019 decided it needed to take charge and passed an anti-SLAPP law.
What is SLAPP? Well, it stands for “strategic lawsuits against public participation.” Such lawsuits are those that arise out of, and in one way or another challenge, actions or speech arguably protected by the First Amendment.
The Legislature, in passing the anti-SLAPP law, said the law’s purpose is to safeguard the rights “to petition, speak freely, associate freely, and otherwise participate in government” from the chilling effect of “abuse of the judicial process.” On the other hand, the Legislature recognized the need to protect “the rights of persons to file meritorious lawsuits for demonstrable injury.”
The basic idea behind the 2019 legislation, which is modeled after a California law, is to get a quick (as such things go) decision from a court whether a lawsuit involves a meritorious claim that should be allowed to proceed or is unacceptably stepping on the toes of someone engaging in constitutionally protected activities.
A classic SLAPP case would be one where a developer sues someone who objects to the developer’s plans for a new subdivision. The objector could be appropriately exercising a protected right to participate in a governmental process or merely throwing legal grenades with the intent of shutting down the developer’s project.
In the first circumstance, the developer’s lawsuit against the objector is inappropriate and can be seen as an act of intimidation. In the second, the developer has the right to bring a lawsuit to rein in the objector’s out-of-bounds behavior.
Under the Colorado anti-SLAPP statute, someone who is sued and believes the lawsuit is infringing on constitutionally protected activity can promptly file a “special motion to dismiss.” The trial court judge must then take a close look at the lawsuit and make a preliminary decision whether the lawsuit, on its face, appears meritorious or is impermissibly challenging constitutionally protected behavior.
If the former, the motion is denied and the lawsuit can proceed. If the latter, the motion is granted and the case is dismissed. Whoever is unhappy with the decision can immediately appeal to the Colorado Court of Appeals.
This month, in fact, the Court of Appeals had to deal with the denial of a special motion to dismiss. In this case, the mother of a 5-year-old girl reported to the Aspen Police Department and the Pitkin County Department of Human Services that the child’s father (mother and father were never married) had engaged in inappropriate sexual behavior with the child.
The police and the county investigated the mother’s allegations but did not find sufficient grounds to take action against the father. The father then sued the mother for defamation and the mother filed a special motion to dismiss.
Although the trial court judge agreed with the mother that reporting suspected child abuse to a government agency is something covered by the anti-SLAPP statute, the judge also concluded that the father’s evidence suggesting the mother’s actions might have been based on false facts and with a malicious intent was such that the father’s lawsuit should be allowed to proceed.
The judge, in denying the motion to dismiss, noted how devastating a false allegation of child abuse can be and concluded someone accused of child abuse should be allowed to challenge the allegation in court, notwithstanding that reporting suspected child abuse is deserving of some level of constitutional protection.
The Court of Appeals upheld the trial court’s denial of the motion to dismiss and ruled that a trial court, when presented with a SLAPP special motion to dismiss, first needs to decide whether the conduct in question is of a kind possibly entitled to constitutional protection.
If so, the court then needs to decide whether the lawsuit nonetheless appears meritorious and should be allowed to proceed.
