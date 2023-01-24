On Jan. 11, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau announced a proposed new rule intended to improve the fate of consumers confronted with take-it-or-leave-it contract terms.
The rule has been given a name you’re unlikely to remember — “Rule to Establish Registry of Terms and Conditions in Form Contracts that Claim to Waive or Limit Consumer Rights and Protections.” The proposed rule is now in a public comment period for 60 days, after which it will no doubt undergo substantial modifications before being issued in final form.
The rule, as currently written, would require nonbank companies that offer mortgage loans, payday loans, private student loans, auto finance, credit reporting, debt collection and other consumer finance products and services to file with the CFPB an annual registration statement addressing, basically, “who are you? “where are you?” “how do we contact you?” and “what, exactly, do you do?” Then, registering companies will need to disclose terms they use in their standard-form contracts that are adverse to the interests of consumers.
The proposed rule contains a list of such terms — class-action waivers, liability limitations, limitations on the time in which claims must be asserted, limitations on where claims can be asserted, limitations on negative product reviews and terms making arbitration the sole means of dispute resolution. However, the CFPB’s list of contract terms adverse to consumers is not intended to be all-inclusive and registrants are instructed to review their own contracts, look for any terms that might be adverse to consumers, and then confess their sins.
What’s bizarre here is that the proposed rule doesn’t make any particular take-it-or-leave-it contract term illegal. However, in its notice of proposed rulemaking, the CFPB points out that many of these consumer-unfriendly contract terms are in fact already illegal under existing federal and state statutes and regulations. The CFPB’s position is that companies are including adverse-to-consumer provisions in their contracts even if they’re illegal.
The proposed rule says the CFPB intends to publish the new registry, including what registrants have self-reported about consumer-unfriendly terms in their contracts. The CFPB says information reported by registrants will help it and other state and federal consumer protection agencies rein in companies doing bad things.
The CFPB also says it expects that the need to report consumer-unfriendly terms, and have that information published, will cause companies to voluntarily remove these terms from their contracts (regulation by shaming).
In its notice of rulemaking, the CFPB said it considered just having those companies that are required to register to submit their contract forms. But then the agency apparently realized it would have to read all these contracts in search of consumer-unfriendly terms and it neither had the staff nor the budget to do that. So, it decided confess-your-own-sins was a better way to go. Although the proposed new rule is itself only 15 pages, the notice of rulemaking is 223 pages (including a report on how the CFPB is complying with the Paperwork Reduction Act).
In the CFPB press release announcing the proposed new rule, the CFPB’s director, Rohit Chopra, said: “Some companies seek to censor their customers and strip them of their rights by inserting fine print into non-negotiable contracts. The CFPB is proposing a registry of these contract clauses to find out where people are unable to speak up when they’ve been harmed.”
Jim Flynn is a business columnist. He is of counsel with the Colorado Springs firm Flynn & Wright LLC. He can be contacted at moneylaw@jtflynn.com.