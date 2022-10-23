The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) and the Department of Justice (DOJ) have made it a priority to protect service members and their dependents from illegal financial industry activities.
Along those lines, on July 29 CFPB and DOJ sent a joint “notification letter” to companies involved in auto financing. This letter summarized restrictions applicable to service members and their dependents under the Servicemembers Civil Relief Act (SCRA) and, in a polite sort of way, threatened them with sanctions if they violated this law.
By way of background, ever since the Civil War, Congress has enacted legislation intended to relieve people on active military duty from worries about financial problems back home, and the SCRA is the latest iteration of such legislation. It was first signed into law by President George W. Bush in December 2003 and has been amended on a regular basis since. The SCRA’s stated purpose is to enable military personnel to “devote their entire energy to the defense needs of the nation.”
The SCRA provides numerous protections and benefits to military personnel and their dependents affecting auto financing. For example, during a period of military service, an auto finance company may not repossess a service member’s vehicle without a court order.
Also, the SCRA allows service members, after entering military service or receiving orders for a permanent change of station or deployment, to terminate a vehicle lease early and without penalty. In the event of such a termination, the leasing company must refund any amounts paid in advance that cover a period after the effective date of the termination. This includes a “capitalized cost reduction” collected at the time of lease signing.
Additionally, during a period of military service, the SCRA limits interest to 6% per year for loans taken out prior to military service. To qualify for this benefit, a service member must provide the lender with a copy of his or her military orders and a letter from a commanding officer. The 6% rate is applied retroactively to the first date of SCRA eligibility. Plus, the lender can’t use a request for the 6% rate as an excuse to accelerate the payment of principal owing under the loan.
One other example of CFPB’s aggressive protection of service members occurred last month when CFPB sued an online lender, MoneyLion Technologies, alleging violations of the Military Lending Act, another federal law benefitting service members. Per CFPB’s complaint, filed in federal court in New York, MoneyLion was marketing new loans to active duty service members having an annual percentage rate greater than the 36% limit allowed by the act.
It did this by requiring applicants for a loan to subscribe to a “membership plan,” which added another $19.99 or $29.00 to their monthly payments. (The 6% interest rate opportunity under the SCRA didn’t apply because these were new loans to people already in the military.)
MoneyLion then made it difficult for borrowers to pay off their loans or otherwise exit the membership plan. According to CFPB’s complaint (this may sound familiar), one way it did this was to have dysfunctional customer service lines. Hold times could exceed an hour.
There were frequent disconnections, even after a long hold. Phone menus malfunctioned, were unhelpful and made it difficult to speak to a live person. And customer-service representatives were unresponsive.
Oh, and MoneyLion would sometimes prohibit its borrowers from using its website or mobile app to pay off their loans.
CFPB is asking the court for an injunction, damages, a civil penalty and attorneys’ fees.
Jim Flynn is with the Colorado Springs firm of Flynn & Wright LLC. You can contact him at moneylaw@jtflynn.com.