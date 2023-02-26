A serious and difficult to resolve reality is misinformation in credit and consumer reports. This is nothing new and was in large part the inspiration for the passage of the Fair Credit Reporting Act (FCRA) way back in 1970. The FCRA — many times amended — continues to regulate the credit and consumer reporting industry in great detail.

Up until 2010, the Federal Trade Commission was charged with implementing the FCRA and regulating the activities of credit-reporting agencies. But then, as part of the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act, Congress created the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) and handed the FCRA regulatory baton off to that agency.

Despite the FTC’s, and now the CFPB’s, constant nagging, threatening, suing and fining the big three credit-reporting agencies (Equifax, TransUnion and Experian), the accuracy in credit and consumer reports continues to be problematic. The CFPB says that in one recent study (2021), 34% of consumers who were surveyed found at least one error in their credit report. And complaints about credit and consumer reports have topped the CFPB’s complaint list for several years. The CFPB says it received 157,000 such complaints in 2021 — comprising 53% of all credit and consumer complaints in that year.

Part of the problem here comes from the fact that consumer reporting agencies must rely on information from others — notably creditors and public records repositories — and, well, these sources have been known to be casual about the accuracy of what they report.

The CFPB’s latest effort to address inaccuracies in credit and consumer reports has come in the form of an advisory opinion issued last October. This document tells credit-reporting agencies that, to prevent the “inclusion of facially false data” in their reports, they must “maintain reasonable procedures to screen for and eliminate logical inconsistencies.”

The advisory opinion goes on to provide numerous examples of logical inconsistencies the CFPB thinks reasonable procedures could eliminate. (My favorite is: data from 1800 — a date “so far in the past that it must predate every living consumer’s date of birth.” To further make its point, the CFPB adds: “Individuals cannot open an account before they are born.”)

The advisory opinion recites the FCRA’s bedrock principle that credit-reporting agencies must “follow reasonable procedures to assure maximum possible accuracy.” It then goes on to say a failure to have in place reasonable procedures to screen out logical inconsistencies is a violation of the FCRA and can lead to liability under the act. (What also seems to be going on here, in addition to the CFPB making legal threats, is that use of an advisory opinion, rather than a full-blown regulation, works as an end-run around the criticism the CFPB is constantly receiving from Republican lawmakers who think the agency goes too far in its regulation of commerce and should be put out of business.)

While on the subject of credit and consumer report inaccuracies, I thought you should know that Jonathan Nelms, a resident of North Carolina, has settled his lawsuit against Experian. The lawsuit was filed after Experian reported that Nelms was dead. In his lawsuit, Nelms claimed that reporting him as dead had an adverse effect on his applications for credit.