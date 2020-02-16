People planning their estate must make an important decision: Should they use a will or a revocable living trust? There are advantages and disadvantages to both, and lawyers spend considerable time explaining this to sometimes deer-in-the-headlights clients.
With a will, there will need to be a probate action to deal with claims of creditors and move assets along to where the will-maker wants them to go. With a revocable living trust, assuming the person setting up the trust correctly places ownership of assets into the trust before dying, a probate action will not be necessary. When the person setting up the trust dies, another person, named in the trust instrument as successor trustee, pays creditors and distributes assets as instructed in the trust instrument, with no court involvement.
Although avoiding probate has its benefits, a probate action offers one advantage not available to a successor trustee acting under a revocable living trust. If there’s a probate action, the court appoints a personal representative and issues a Letters Testamentary. This official-looking document gives the personal representative instant credibility and allows the personal representative to go about the business of administering the will-maker’s estate with minimal questioning from third parties — banks, stock brokers, internet service providers, cable companies, motor vehicle title clerks, dog groomers, etc.
However, a successor trustee acting under the terms of a trust instrument has nothing from a court to confirm authority. The successor trustee must convince third parties of his or her right to act in other ways.
To help with this problem, a provision in the Uniform Trust Code, a lengthy statute adopted by the Colorado Legislature in 2018, has sanctioned use of a document called “Certification of Trust.” This provision starts out by saying (in refreshingly straight-forward language): “Instead of furnishing a copy of the trust instrument …, the trustee may furnish … a certification of trust ….” The statute then provides a list of information the certification is to contain, such as the official name of the trust; a statement that the trust has not been revoked; the identity and address of the currently acting trustee; and the trustee’s powers. The statute goes on to say the certification “need not contain the dispositive terms of a trust” and, importantly, that someone relying on a certification of trust without knowledge it contains incorrect information will not incur liability. Furthermore, someone who, in good faith, enters into a transaction in reliance on a certification of trust can enforce the transaction against trust property “as if the representations contained in the certification were correct.”
So, with a Certification of Trust, as with Letters Testamentary, lights should turn green.
Jim Flynn is with the Colorado Springs firm of Flynn & Wright. You can contact him at moneylaw@jtflynn.com.