There are many reasons why you might choose to pay for goods or services using a credit card instead of cash, a check or a debit card — convenience, record keeping, kids in college, etc. One such reason comes from a little-known provision of the federal Truth In Lending Act.

This provision allows you to withhold payment of a portion of your credit card bill if you have a good-faith dispute with a merchant.

This is important since, as any experienced lawyer will tell you, if you’re in a legal dispute involving money, it’s best to be the stakeholder. The legal system makes it easier to hold on to money in your possession rather than trying to take money away from someone else. If you pay with cash, a check or a debit card, the merchant becomes the stakeholder.

Here’s what the section of the Truth In Lending Act in question (for purists, section 1666i) says: “(A) card issuer … shall be subject to all claims … and defenses arising out of any transaction in which the credit card is used as a method of payment….” As you might expect, however, there are some additional rules. First, the place where the transaction occurred must be in the card holder’s home state or, if in another state, within 100 miles of the card holder’s account mailing address.

Thus, you can’t live in, say, Ogallala, Neb., and refuse to pay for a botched car repair in Ouray, Colo.

Next, the purchase must be for more than $50.

Finally, the card holder must have tried in good faith to resolve the dispute directly with the merchant before the right not to pay the credit card bill can be exercised.

If these conditions are met and the card holder elects not to pay, the card holder needs to notify the card issuer in writing to that effect. The card issuer must then suspend the charge pending a resolution of the dispute. The card issuer cannot use nonpayment of the disputed amount as the basis for declaring a default, imposing a late charge or filing negative information with a credit reporting agency.

Credit card issuers are not fond of this part of the Truth In Lending Act because they get caught in the middle. After all, the card issuer has lent the card holder the money to make the purchase and has paid that money to the merchant.

Although the card issuer may have a contractual right to take the money back from the merchant, card issuers don’t like to use this right and prefer not to take sides.

Instead, they’ve been known to say to the card holder things like: “Well, we received your notice but, hey, this dispute is between you and your merchant. We’re just an innocent lender here and, you know, you really ought to pay us and work out your problem with the merchant.”

Card issuers are required to tell card holders about this right of nonpayment. Therefore, tucked away in the back pages of your monthly billing statement, you will find a disclosure saying what you need to do to exercise the right of nonpayment, and stating the conditions that must be met before the right can be exercised.

The law doesn’t allow you to recoup a payment that has already been made, so you need to exercise the Truth In Lending Act right of nonpayment when the disputed charge first appears on your billing statement and while you are still the stakeholder.

Jim Flynn is a business columnist. He is with the Colorado Springs firm Flynn & Wright. He can be contacted at [email protected].