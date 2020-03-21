The Mining Exchange hotel became the fourth major Colorado Springs hotel to close this month as a result of declining travel in the wake of the spread of the COVID-19 virus, co-owner Perry Sanders said Saturday.
The 117-room Mining Exchange, A Wyndham Grand Hotel & Spa, 8 S. Nevada Ave., is slated to reopen May 1. The 273-rooom Antlers, A Wyndham Hotel, located two blocks west and also co-owned by Sanders, will remain open to handle remaining guests and fulfill "contractual obligations to those who need a place to stay," Sanders said. The Broadmoor, Cheyenne Mountain Resort and Great Wolf Lodge all have closed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
More than 500 employees of the two downtown hotels, and the two restaurants Sanders co-owns, Springs Orleans and The Famous, that closed earlier this week under a statewide order by Jared Polis, were furloughed, Sanders said. A handful of Mining Exchange employees will remain for security reasons, to maintain the property and prepare the hotel for reopening, he said.
"It has been hard on us and our employees. We were tempted to close them both due to the staggering losses we are experiencing, but people need a place to say," Sanders said.
He is keeping the 160-room Sagebrush Inn in Taos, N.M., open to provide accommodations for medical personnel who are traveling to New Mexico to treat patients there.
Sanders and a Florida partner renovated the Mining Exchange building, then used for offices, and converted it into an upscale hotel that has earned AAA's four-diamond rating annually.
