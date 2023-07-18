Fort Carson will hold a free job fair Thursday for veterans, military spouses and transitioning servicemembers, giving them a chance to network and peruse job opportunities with various employers.

The nonprofit, Disabled American Veterans (DAV) and hiring agency, RecruitMilitary will host the event at the William Reed Special Events Center from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., featuring over 20 exhibitors such as Liberty Mutual Insurance and the U.S. Forest Service.

“Veterans bring numerous skills from their military background that are fundamental in various roles and industries,” wrote Gabby Petticrew, communications coordinator for RecruitMilitary, in an email to The Gazette. “Although their service does not automatically qualify them for employment, and the job search is not easy, their skillset is what wins the attention of employers, and that’s where RecruitMilitary steps in.”

During the job fair employers, who have thousands of open positions, will each conduct multiple interviews and extend offers in some cases.

Sign up for free: Gazette Business Receive a weekly roundup of business news around El Paso County. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

Prospective employees are encouraged to dress professionally and come ready to ask questions and promote themselves.

Attendees and employers who want to join the fair can register at https://tinyurl.com/3h62e5cy.