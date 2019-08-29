Coworking spaces — shared workspace such as that provided by Epicentral Coworking in downtown Colorado Springs — have become a familiar concept.
Milestones for Growth extends that concept to manufacturing. The mission is to "attract and grow light manufacturing businesses in a shared space, fostering community connections."
When finished, Milestones for Growth will have room for eight tenants, with units ranging from 800 square feet to 1,400; phase one, with the first four spaces, should be completed by the end of September, says Jennifer Taylor, head of marketing and strategic partnerships. One tenant, MotoMinded, is already there even as construction continues.
Tenant amenities include a kitchen and break room, shared meeting and conference room space, and a two-bay loading dock. Eventually, Milestones for Growth envisions some type of retail space in the front, such as a coffee shop, that could make it more of a community meeting place, Taylor says.
The building, at 4240 N. Nevada Ave., is owned by Tony and Mary Fagnant, who also own Qualtek Manufacturing next door. Originally, Taylor says, Qualtek was going to expand into the building. Once the Fagnants' plans changed, "instead of just developing this as regular commercial space for office or industrial, they decided to really make a community project out of it."
There are also plans to develop the space between the Qualtek and Milestones for Growth buildings — perhaps bringing in food trucks or offering a spot for public art or concerts, Taylor says. "There's a lot of opportunities out there."