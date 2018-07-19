A meter is the distance light travels in 1/ 299,792,458ths of a second in a vacuum.
Metric Brewing Co. is the distance one entrepreneurial beer venture traveled in a year of fits and starts in Colorado Springs.
The city’s newest brewery celebrates its grand opening Saturday in remodeled, studio-style space in a shopping plaza off North Circle Drive.
“It’s been a crazy journey, with a couple bad things that happened, but all-in-all I’m so thankful that we’re finally able to open doors and have people try the beers,” said brewer and co-owner Chase Perry, at a soft opening Monday night. “I’m on cloud nine right now just thinking about it.”
The conversion to Metric began last year, when the brewery’s other owner, Mike Centanne, took a break from his duties at Iron Bird Brewing Co. to shop properties for the new project, originally envisioned as “Iron Bird Location Two,” said Centanne, who opened Iron Bird in 2014 with partner Aaron Celusta.
He ultimately settled on and started redesigning vacant space in the city’s Knob Hill neighborhood that most recently had been a Chinese restaurant, a vast unit with drop ceilings, terra cotta tile and an ideal location.
“We looked at the neighborhood and looked at the breweries that were around here, and there were none. It seemed like a good idea to put a brewery in and fill a void in this area,” said Perry, who left his job as assistant brewer and head of the quality control lab for Bristol Brewing Co. to join Centanne and focus on Metric full time in January.
Like most startup tales, the plot progression wasn’t a seamless one, marked by predictable hiccups, a partner shake-up, and a more nefarious snarl: a break-in the day after Mother’s Day, that “set us back weeks,” Perry said.
“We weren’t done with our construction yet. They took every tool we owned. They took our computers with all our brewing software,” he said.
Insurance covered the stolen property, but not the lost time.
The theft came just days after Perry and Centanne had reached a milestone in fine- tuning their brewing system and recipes.
“Thankfully, I had a lot of the recipes handwritten so I know what went into everything … but with the brewing programs we have, it really takes documenting every brew to see what your efficiency is,” said Perry. “The last brew we did before the break-in was perfect. We had dialed in our system, we knew what our mash efficiency was, we knew what our absorption rates were, we knew everything. We didn’t write any of it down, and then we got robbed two days later. It was upsetting.”
As break-ins go, however, the technique and timing could have been worse.
“They didn’t wreck the place, they didn’t destroy anything. And if they had done it maybe a month before — when Mike and I were in here, no joke, every day for four months straight building everything in this whole place with our hands — we wouldn’t be opening,” said Perry, a 31-year-old, UCCS-trained microbiologist who worked at the Brewing Science Institute in Woodland Park before a five-year stint at Bristol.
The brewery has a three-barrel system and 16 taps pouring 12 house creations, two guest beers, a kombucha and cold brew nitro coffee. Growlers will be available to go, but you won’t find Metric beers in restaurants or liquor stores.
“You’ll have to come in and talk to somebody here if you want to drink one of our beers,” Perry said.
The brewery’s name is a nod to the language of science as well as the realities of modern day branding in the hothouse world of craft beer.
“It was Mike’s original idea. He said it and I dug it, and nobody owned it,” Perry said. “Trying to open a brewery in 2018 and find a name that hasn’t been taken already is impossible almost.”
A plan to sell beers in metric units, rather than ounces, was scuttled early on.
“We were talking about that, but figured it’d be fun to explain … for maybe the first week,” Perry said.