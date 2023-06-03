After 35 years in politics and eight years as mayor, he is the Most Trusted Man in Colorado Springs.

Native son John Suthers steps out of the spotlight this week one of the most highly regarded mayors in Colorado Springs history. His candlepower, reasonableness, authority on a huge range of subjects, ability to bring folks together on the toughest issues, and nuts-and-bolts competence in bringing Colorado Springs out of stagnation into one of its most dynamic eras ever, have built up a reservoir of trust between he and his constituents that may be unmatched.

When I was a kid, I remember a narrator for NFL Films, John Facenda, whose booming baritone and authority on all things football earned him the nickname “The Voice of God.”

For Colorado Springs, Suthers has essentially become The Voice of God.

What is your proudest accomplishment?

Suthers leaves behind, in his own words, “a great city.”

“A great quality of life and economic opportunity, in combination, create a great city, and I think we’re there. We’ve been very, very high on quality of life, but in the last eight years, we have gone from the 98th best municipal economy, according to the Milken Institute, to one of the top ten."

During his eight-year tenure, the city added 47,000 jobs and saw its annual gross domestic product grow from $30 billion to $40 billion.

“It took us 140 years to build a $30 billion annual economy, and we’ve grown $10 billion in eight years,” Suthers said. "Our GDP has grown by a third in eight years."

What were your biggest challenges?

“In 2015, 60 percent of our roads were in poor condition, and we were going the wrong direction. Now we’re at 35 percent and we’re going the right direction." Suthers got that done by pushing through a sales tax to pay for road repairs and infrastructure improvements during his first year in office. “I told the voters in 2015, if we invested in ourselves, and started building the infrastructure that was necessary to grow as a city, that companies that were here would expand, and we would attract other companies. And that is exactly what has happened."

Suthers also said that on the day he started, there were three lawsuits on his desk concerning storm water problems — from the EPA, the state of Colorado Health Department, and Pueblo.

“The voters had followed Doug Bruce over a cliff and done away with storm water fees. We were the largest city in the country without a storm water fee."

Instead of trying to push through a fee increase right away, Suthers and his staff took two years to educate voters about the need for a storm water solution. “It takes a lot of communication to convince people what they ought to want. If we just say hey, what do you guys want, storm water is not going to come to mind."

Only because John Suthers built up so much trust with voters could he get a town allergic to taxes excited about paying for something as unsexy as storm water. In November 2017, voters approved a storm water fee to build 71 major storm water projects in the Pikes Peak area.

How has Colorado Springs changed during your tenure?

“One thing that has changed dramatically is downtown Colorado Springs. We kind of lucked out, because you look at all these big cities that have all these huge offices downtown, and because of covid, now they’re empty. We’ve got most of our major employers (such as military bases, Amazon, USAA) on the periphery. What we’ve got downtown is government, banking, and small and medium-sized business, and all of a sudden we’ve got thousands of people living down here. I think we’ll have 10-12,000 people living down here eventually and it's going to give vibrancy to the place. And you don’t have to deal with a bunch of empty skyscrapers."

Meanwhile, Denver has a huge problem with empty buildings, crime and homelessness downtown.

Speaking of Denver, how do you feel you’ve done compared to your counterpart in Denver?

“Denver has really dropped the ball on homelessness. A lot of big cities have. I just know there is no enforcement” of the camping ban in Denver.

“I get a lot of complaints that we don’t do enough of it, but we really do. In a very compassionate sort of way, we move folks along, we serve them 24-hour notices. Maybe they move a thousand yards, maybe they get fed up and move to Denver. But we’re doing a better job of getting them into the shelters."

What keeps you up at night as you end your run?

“Becoming another Denver, another Seattle or another Portland. If you go back 15 or 20 years, this is how people felt about Portland or Seattle, and this is where I’m hoping that our somewhat conservative politics put a damper on things. Look at Seattle today, they are spending a billion dollars a year on homelessness. They have nothing to show for it. This notion that you can just build an affordable housing project and all these highly drug addicted, mentally ill people are going to move in and do just great and everything is going to be perfect, it’s just not how the world works. You gotta say look, if you want it, here it is, you’ve got all the services, we will help you with your mental health issues, we’ll help you with drugs, we’ll help you get a job, we’ll help you move into permanent supportive housing, but if you’re just going to continue to sit on the street corner, camp on the street corner, we’re going to continue to move you along.”

Suthers also worries about city government spreading itself too thin in the future as the city swells. “Stick with the basics. Cities have everything they can handle by doing public safety, public works, transportation and parks."

Biggest missed opportunity?

“I will be very regretful if we lose Space Command. We’re going to do fine as a space center regardless. But there’s just a prestige in having it here. It was a totally political decision (by former President Donald Trump to move it to Alabama.) I will be very, very disappointed if the Biden administration doesn’t reverse it. I think there is a chance that they will reverse it."

Best job of your 35-year political career?

“Probably the best job I had was attorney general, because I fashioned myself as a good lawyer. And for a good lawyer, being involved in so many areas of the law, and 350 lawyers working with you, I was in my element. While that was my best job, the one I derived the most satisfaction from was mayor, because it was not easy. There were just so many challenges when I started. Because it was hard, it took a lot of communication.”

Any politics in the future?

"I feel I’ve been very deliberate in what I have chosen to do. It’s a very unusual path to go from attorney general of Colorado to mayor. And I did it because I thought the place Colorado Springs was in in 2015, I could be more impactful there than just about anywhere else, certainly more so than Congress or anywhere like that. I have absolutely no regrets about it. The fact that it was my hometown, I’ve lived here 71 years, I really feel very good about. I’ve been in the arena … everybody gets their 15 minutes; I feel I got more like 30.”