The fast-growing Matthews-Vu Medical Group will move its downtown clinic to an Old North End medical office building its founders acquired this year so it can expand the services it offers in the downtown area.
The three-story building at 1715 N. Weber St. will give Matthews-Vu room to offer both internal medicine and pediatric care and eventually add behavioral health services, podiatry, an urgent care clinic and a lab for COVID-19 and other testing, CEO Debbie Chandler said. Matthews-Vu opened a clinic in the building Monday and plans to close its current downtown clinic, in leased space at 629 N. Nevada Ave., by next summer.
Weber Medical, a limited liability company formed by Matthews-Vu founders Richard Vu and Shabnum Matthews-Vu, paid $2.62 million to Weber Professional Building Inc. on Sept. 30 for the 44-year-old, 30,000-square-foot building, according to El Paso County land records. The company borrowed $1.92 million from Central Bank & Trust of Colorado Springs for 10 years to finance the purchase.
"We plan to have three other tenants in the building to offer a variety of medical services and hope to be able to offer well-patient COVID testing for those who need a negative test to travel or return to work or school," Chandler said. "We also want to eventually expand our southeast clinic so we can offer a greater of variety of services. There definitely is a a need for more medical care on the southeast side of the city."
Matthews-Vu Medical Group was started by the husband-and wife team in 2004 and has grown rapidly since Chandler joined the practice in 2017, expanding its flagship location on Woodmen Road and adding the downtown, southeast and northwest Colorado Springs locations just in the past two years. The practice now employs 220 people and has a staff of 68 doctors, physician assistants and nurse practitioners at five locations, up from 42 providers and 125 employees in early 2019.