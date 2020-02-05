Another Denver-area restaurant and entertainment venue is poised to make its debut in Colorado Springs.
ViewHouse, the massive sports bar and restaurant that mixes food and drink with music, games and other activities, will open at 6 p.m. Feb. 13 at 7114 Campus Drive, northeast of Interstate 25 and Woodmen Road on the city's north side.
The two-story ViewHouse — the 18,000-square-feet of indoor and outdoor space is roughly two to three times bigger than some chain restaurants — will include a dining room, tavern, flat-screen TVs, rooftop and private banquet room. A courtyard will feature a grill and cabanas, along with lawn games such as volleyball, bocce ball, horseshoes and corn hole.
The Springs' ViewHouse will be similar in size to the chain's locations in Centennial, Littleton and Denver’s LoDo area near Coors Field.
ViewHouse's grand opening will feature live music and performances, local vendor tasting tables, a meat carving station, grilling, food sampling stations and complimentary signature cocktails and beverages.
Proceeds from the opening will benefit Angels of America’s Fallen, a Colorado Springs-based nonprofit that supports the children of fallen members of the military and first responders. ViewHouse is suggesting donations of $10 per customer.
ViewHouse's menu includes burgers, sandwiches, pizza, fish and chips, chicken, tacos, sushi, soups, salads and desserts. The venue also is partnering with local businesses, such as Bristol Brewing, Red Leg Brewing, Axe & the Oak, Hold Fast Coffee Co., Goat Patch Brewing, Mady’s Mustard and Lee Spirits.
ViewHouse joins Atomic Cowboy, Fat Sully's Pizza, Denver Biscuit Co., Oskar Blues Grill & Brew, Anthony's Pizza, Jax Fish House & Oyster Bar, Parry's Pizzeria & Bar and other venues that have expanded south to Colorado Springs from Denver in recent years.