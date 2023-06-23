It was no coincidence the first Mission BBQ restaurant opened when it did, on the 10th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks.

Nor was it happenstance that, a dozen years later, the Maryland-based franchise chose to launch its 127th fast-casual restaurant — and plant its first Centennial State roots — in Colorado Springs.

The only question is, why did it take so long for a proudly patriotic chain whose mission is to “serve those who serve,” to find its way to one of the nation’s densest hubs of veterans and active duty service members?

Answer: They got here as fast as they could.

“When our founders Bill (Kraus) and Newt (Steve Newton) opened our company, they only thought we were going to have a handful of Mission BBQs” around the Baltimore suburb of Glen Burnie, said Jeremy Diamond, area director of operations for the company’s Colorado expansion.

The duo, who set out to create a place featuring the best barbecue the nation had to offer (“What’s more uniquely American than barbecue?”), while also honoring and supporting the military and first responders, soon learned there was a craving for both well beyond their mid-Atlantic home base.

“They quickly realized this is bigger than a couple restaurants in Maryland,” Diamond said. “We’ve been expanding ever since we opened.”

When property at 1391 Interquest Parkway, in the city’s far north end, became available, factors coalesced into a natural next step, and the company’s first foray beyond the Midwest.

“As we expanded out west, Colorado was an easy choice for us because of the amount of military personnel here,” Diamond said. “What better to plant our flag in Colorado than right next to the Air Force Academy? I can see the academy from the patio.”

The fast-casual style restaurant has indoor seating for 98, a patio that seats 28, a staff of 80 hourly employees and six managers.

Patrons place dine-in and takeout orders at the front register, and the restaurant touts its fast turn-around time: “Two minutes and we’ll have your food ready for you,” Diamond said.

To create Mission’s menu, the owners traveled — and sampled — far and wide, he added.

“Our customers are going to have a taste of all the best barbecue food that America has to offer, whether it’s from Texas, from the Carolinas, St. Louis, Kansas City,” he said.

Sign up for free: Gazette Business Receive a weekly roundup of business news around El Paso County. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

“We don’t think there’s anything more American than barbecue. It’s really the only food that America has true ownership of, and that’s a responsibility that we take very seriously.”

The restaurant also will offer revolving “Black Plate Specials” highlighting seasonal and regional barbecue-adjacent dishes, such as grilled shrimp, seasoned and seared rib-eye, and Hawaiian rib-eye, as well as a seasonal side and dessert.

Mission BBQ Colorado Springs doesn’t yet have a liquor license, and Diamond said he doesn’t know if that’s in the cards for the Interquest location. If it is, the restaurant will follow the model of other Mission BBQs, which “typically don’t serve hard alcohol, just domestic beer and wine.”

Mission BBQ celebrates a public soft opening 6-9 p.m. Friday, with a Military Appreciation Night and sales donated to the Global War on Terrorism Memorial Foundation. The foundation’s goal is to build a monument at the National Mall in Washington, D.C., honoring those who have fought in the decades-long war on terror.

The first 100 people who purchase a $4.99 American Heroes Cup at Friday’s Military Appreciation Night get free barbecue for a year.

Yes, you read that correctly.

“At every opening I’ve been to, right at six o’clock there’s a line wrapped around the block,” Diamond said.

Charity fundraisers are part of every Mission BBQ grand opening, but the support for those who serve doesn’t end there. Restaurants raise money for military, police and emergency service personnel and groups throughout the year, do food drops for “uniformed American heroes” and support national and local charities through ongoing “cup campaigns,” Diamond said.

After Friday’s soft opening, Mission BBQ will be closed through Monday for employee appreciation events and so staff can prepare for the public grand opening.

Mission BBQ Colorado Springs officially opens at noon Tuesday, after a live rendition of the national anthem and a ribbon cutting ceremony.

A preliminary proposal submitted to city government planners shows another Mission BBQ is planned at the First & Main Town Center on the city’s east side.

Diamond wouldn’t speak to those plans specifically, but said, “We want to have as many restaurants in as many communities as we can, so that we can do as much good as we can for our communities.”

The company said it expects to have opened more than 135 restaurants by the end of 2023.

The Gazette’s Rich Laden contributed to this report.