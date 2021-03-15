The Colorado Springs job market will improve from among the nation's worst in the current quarter to ranking in the Top 10 in the coming quarter , according to a new survey.
The net employment outlook for Colorado Springs — the difference between the percentage of employers planning to hire more staff and those expecting cuts — jumped to 28% for the second quarter, up from 3% in the first quarter, according to a survey released by staffing giant ManpowerGroup. The second-quarter outlook is the best in nearly two years, while the first-quarter outlook was the worst since the fourth quarter of 2011. The latest survey was completed in January' the next will be released in June.
The optimistic outlook resulted from nearly a third — 31% — of surveyed employers planning to hire more people during the April-to-June quarter, while just 3% plan staff cuts. That's a major improvement from a year ago, when fears about the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in the wake of the nation's first case reports had reduced hiring and reduced the outlook to 9%.
The outlook for the local job market is best in manufacturing, transportation, wholesale trade, retailing, finance, health care, restaurants and hotels.
Denver's hiring outlook of 18% for the second quarter was improved from 15% in the first quarter, but well behind the 25% outlook during the second quarter of 2020. Employers in Denver weren't as upbeat as the rest of the state, where the hiring outlook was 25%, double the first- quarter outlook and up from 16% a year earlier.
The Colorado Springs outlook for the second quarter ranked as the nation's ninth best along with Detroit, Phoenix and Tampa, Fla., and well ahead of Denver, which ranked near the middle of the pack at 47th, tied with eight other cities. Colorado Springs ranked as the fourth worst outlook during the first quarter.
Nationwide, nearly one-fourth of employers said they plan to add workers in the second quarter, the most since the pandemic began. One-third expect to return to pre-pandemic hiring levels by July, while more than half expect to do so by year's end. More than half of all employers — 56% — expect employees will be back in the workplace most of the time within six to 12 months.