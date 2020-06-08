Despite a record unemployment rate in April, the hiring outlook for Colorado Springs in the third quarter remains unchanged from the current quarter, according to a survey from staffing giant ManpowerGroup.
Manpower’s net employment outlook — the difference between the percentage of employers planning to hire more staff and those expecting cuts — is expected to remain unchanged in the July-to-September quarter with 9% adding staff. That is the same as the second quarter, the weakest outlook since the final quarter of 2015. The company said that 19% of employers surveyed in April — during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic — expected to hire more workers in the third quarter , while 10% anticipated cuts. The rest said they weren't planning any staffing changes or were unsure of their staffing plans.
The Colorado Springs area unemployment rate more than doubled to a record 12.3% in April from 5.8% in March, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported last week. The area's jobless rate had tied a 19-year-old record low of 2.9% in February with just 10,499 out of work but nearly 32,000 people lost jobs in March and April and another 16,453 have filed first-time claims for unemployment insurance benefits since the April numbers were calculated.
Tatiana Bailey, director of the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs Economic Forum, said the results weren't surprising because "so many employers shut down during the pandemic and are now planning to reopen. This shows how far the local job market fell and how widespread the layoffs were."
After ranking as the nation's worst job market with Las Vegas in the first quarter survey, Colorado Springs ranked in the top half for the third quarter — tied for 39th with five other cities among the nation's top 100 metro areas. Columbia, S.C., had the best outlook at 27% and Miami the worst at negative 9%. The third quarter outlook for Colorado Springs is down from 30% a year earlier, when Colorado Springs had the nation's 14th best hiring outlook, the survey found.
The Colorado Springs outlook was weaker than both the Denver area and statewide outlook, both at 10% and down sharply from 25% and 16%, respectively, during the current quarter. The local, Denver and statewide outlooks were all much stronger than the nationwide outlook of 3%, which was the weakest since 2009 during the Great Recession. The weakest outlook nationwide was in information and services and the strongest was in health care and education, the survey found.
Despite the sluggish national outlook, employers remained optimistic with 42% of the 7,700 employers surveyed expecting hiring to return to pre-pandemic levels next month and two thirds anticipating hiring will return to those levels by April 2021.
More than half — 57% — employers surveyed said they had shut down some part of their business, while 21% had shut down at least half of their operations.