Manitou Springs has opened grant applications for restaurants and bars to apply for financial relief amid the coronavirus pandemic, a city news release announced.
Indoor seating was closed for all restaurants and bars as of Nov. 27 in El Paso County during a spike in COVID-19 cases, making the winter months much tougher for many business owners.
"With the restaurant and bar industry experiencing significant capacity decreases to slow the spread of COVID-19, it is of utmost importance that as a community, we support our businesses more than ever," the release said.
That's why each restaurant and bar is now able to apply for a grant of up to $1,500.
The grant funds were made available after the Manitou Springs Chamber of Commerce, the Manitou Springs Urban Renewal Authority and the city of Manitou Springs decided to reallocate money from the Small Business Revolving Loan Fund to support local restaurant and bar owners with grants instead.
To apply for a grant, businesses must be inside the city of Manitou Springs with a brick-and-mortar store, must hold a current city business license as a restaurant or bar and have been in operation since Jan. 1, 2020.
Businesses must also be in good standing with the city of Manitou Springs and be able to demonstrate a decline in revenue during the pandemic of at least 25%.
Application forms can be found online at https://manitousprings.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/COMS-Business-Grant-Application.pdf.
Grant letters and checks will be available on Jan. 8.