Busy Manitou Marijuana Stores

Recreational marijuana shops in Manitou Springs have been busy since the onset of COVID-19. At Maggie’s Farm Marijuana Dispensary, a line of customers that have placed online orders wait their turn to pick up their products on Monday, July 27, 2020. The Colorado Springs City Council decided Monday not to move forward with a ballot question to allow recreational marijuana sales in town.  (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)

 JERILEE BENNETT, THE GAZETTE

Monday starts the option for Manitou Springs marijuana stores to stay open two hours later.

Manitou Springs City Council approved the city’s two marijuana stores to be in alignment with state regulations, allowing them to be open until midnight. Municipalities have the option to have tighter rules, which is why up until Monday, Manitou Springs’ stores closed at 10 p.m.

It was a close decision, with four council members voting for it, and three against. The mayor says there have been fairly equal amounts of support and opposition for the change.

“It’s not popular with every resident,” said Manitou Springs Mayor John Graham. “We do have people that come to the stores and then they sort of get lost on their way back to Colorado Springs. Some of them find their way into neighborhoods, and that’s some of the discontent among people.”

Read more at kktv.com.

RELATED:

Colorado Springs backs away from ballot question on recreational marijuana sales

Tags

Load comments