Children's Hospital Colorado in Colorado Springs (copy)

Children’s Hospital Colorado has been ranked as the nation's sixth best pediatric hospital by U.S. News & World Report.

 The Gazette file

Aurora-based Children's Hospital Colorado, which operates a hospital in northern Colorado Springs, was ranked as the nation's sixth best pediatric hospital by U.S. News & World Report for a second consecutive year.

Children's Hospital Colorado declares state of emergency over mental health, suicide

The magazine ranked the nation's top 50 children's hospitals, headed by Boston Children's Hospital. The nonprofit Children's Hospital Colorado System also was ranked the best in the Rocky Mountain region and also ranked first nationwide in gastroenterology and gastrointestinal surgery and among the top 10 in seven other medical specialties.

Children's Hospital to resume construction on one clinic, shelves another
Children's Hospital Colorado ranked nation's sixth best

Contact Wayne Heilman 636-0234

Facebook www.facebook.com/wayne.heilman

Twitter twitter.com/wayneheilman

Tags

Load comments